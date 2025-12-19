Moon River Episode 13 to Feature Final Showdown Between Lee Gang and Kim Han Cheol

Moon River episode 13 will air on MBC on Friday (December 19) at 9:50 PM KST. The MBC drama, starring Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong, will feature the final showdown between Lee Gang and Kim Han Cheol. After watching Lee Gang and team prepare for their last battle, K-drama lovers are eagerly waiting for the penultimate episode.

With only an episode left for the finale, the followers of this historical romantic fantasy drama can expect to watch an action-packed chapter on Friday. The newly released stills show Lee Woon and Oh Shin Won in all-black outfits with Lee Gang in Park Dal I's body. They head to Han Cheol's secret hideout when someone tails them. Who could it be?

People in Korea can watch the next episode of Moon River on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Moon River:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The historical fantasy romance drama centres on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in each other's bodies. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.

"Lee Gang and Park Dal I come to see the world through each other's eyes after their souls are switched. Through that process, they become more than just romantic partners—they reflect each other's true feelings and discover themselves through one another, like mirrors," Tae Oh teased.