The Undertaker had matches in every WrestleMania since 2000 and only missed in 2018. The fans of the Deadman were hoping to see his participation at WrestleMania 36. Now, it looks like there is no positive news for them at this stage.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has claimed that The Undertaker has not been booked for a match as of now, but Big Evil is holding talks with the WWE bosses over a potential appearance at the pay-per-view.

The WrestleMania 36 will held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on 5 April. So far, Brock Lesnar's match with Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship has been announced. Randy Orton is expected to take on Edge and Roman Reigns is likely to clash with Bray Wyatt.

Nonetheless, there are abundant of talents, who are willing to work with him. Notably, Sting and Goldberg had expressed in their past interviews about having a face-off with the Deadman at the WrestleMania 35.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting had said, "If there was a 'Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call,". He continues, "I could get in condition and I could pull it off." This has been a dream match for the WWE fans for decades now.

Whereas Goldberg, on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, had said that he owes "a receipt to The Undertaker" which was as an indication of him willing to have a match with him. They had clashed at Saudi Arabia and it ended up as a poor match as he suffered a concussion.