Oscars 2022 Complete Winners List: Dune Bags Six Awards, CODA Wins Best Picture Award

Oscars 2022 winners were announced at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27. While Sian Heder's comedy-drama film CODA bagged the Best Picture award, Denis Villeneuve's science fiction movie Dune topped the winners' list with six awards. Other big winners of the 94th Academy Awards include Jessica Chastain as the Best actress, Will Smith as the Best Actor, and Jane Campion as the Best Director.

Will Smith bagged his first-ever Academy Awards with his performance in the biographical sports drama film, King Richard. Another record created in the history of Oscars was women directors bagging the Best Director award for two consecutive years. Last year, ChloÃ© Zhao won the best director award for Nomaland. This time, Director Campion bagged the Best Director award for the Netflix movie, The Power of the Dog.

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall hosted the annual award ceremony. The presenters were Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, ZoÃ« Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, and Yuh-Jung Youn.

Oscars 2022 Complete Winners List:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA - WINNER

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog

Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith in King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Actor in a Supporting Role

CiarÃ¡n Hinds in Belfast

Troy Kotsur in CODA - WINNER

Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog

JK Simmons in Being The Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power Of The Dog

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - WINNER

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter

PenÃ©lope Cruz in Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story - WINNER

Judi Dench in Belfast

Kirsten Dunst in The Power Of The Dog

Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard

Animated Feature Film

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and The Last Dragon

Cinematography

Dune - Greig Fraser - WINNER

Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen

The Power Of The Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

Cruella - Jenny Beavan - WINNER

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

West Side Story - Paul Tazewell

Directing

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog - Jane Campion - WINNER

West Side Story - Steven Spielberg

Documentary (Feature)

Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

Attica - Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica HellstrÃ¶m, Signe Byrge SÃ¸rensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Br Televised) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein - WINNER

Writing With Fire - Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Documentary (Short Subject)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen Of Basketball - WINNER

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Film Editing

Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin

Dune - Joe Walker - WINNER

King Richard - Pamela Martin

The Power Of The Dog - Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick...Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

International Feature Film

Drive My Car - Japan - WINNER

Flee - Denmark

The Hand Of God - Italy

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom - Bhutan

The Worst Person In The World - Norway

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh - WINNER

House Of Gucci - GÃ¶ran LundstrÃ¶m, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Music (Original Score)

Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER

Encanto - Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive from King Richard

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

Down To Joy from Belfast

No Time To Die from No Time To Die - WINNER

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

Production Design

Dune - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos - WINNER

Nightmare Alley - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power Of The Dog - Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story - Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs Of The Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper - WINNER

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu - Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye - WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

Sound

Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett - WINNER

No Time To Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power Of The Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Visual Effects

Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer - WINNER

Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

No Time To Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA- Screenplay by SiÃ¢n Heder - WINNER

Drive My Car - Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune - Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter - Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog - Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)