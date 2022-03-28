Oscars 2022 Complete Winners List: Dune Bags Six Awards, CODA Wins Best Picture Award

Oscars 2022 winners were announced at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27. While Sian Heder's comedy-drama film CODA bagged the Best Picture award, Denis Villeneuve's science fiction movie Dune topped the winners' list with six awards. Other big winners of the 94th Academy Awards include Jessica Chastain as the Best actress, Will Smith as the Best Actor, and Jane Campion as the Best Director.
Will Smith bagged his first-ever Academy Awards with his performance in the biographical sports drama film, King Richard. Another record created in the history of Oscars was women directors bagging the Best Director award for two consecutive years. Last year, ChloÃ© Zhao won the best director award for Nomaland. This time, Director Campion bagged the Best Director award for the Netflix movie, The Power of the Dog.
Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall hosted the annual award ceremony. The presenters were Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Rachel Zegler, Halle Bailey, Stephanie Beatriz, Ruth E. Carter, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Kevin Costner, Jamie Lee Curtis, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Tony Hawk, H.E.R., Anthony Hopkins, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, ZoÃ« Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Shawn Mendes, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Kelly Slater, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Shaun White, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
Oscars 2022 Complete Winners List:
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA - WINNER
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power Of The Dog
- West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Bardem in Being The Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog
- Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick...Boom!
- Will Smith in King Richard - WINNER
- Denzel Washington in The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Actor in a Supporting Role
- CiarÃ¡n Hinds in Belfast
- Troy Kotsur in CODA - WINNER
- Jesse Plemons in The Power Of The Dog
- JK Simmons in Being The Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee in The Power Of The Dog
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - WINNER
- Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter
- PenÃ©lope Cruz in Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart in Spencer
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose in West Side Story - WINNER
- Judi Dench in Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst in The Power Of The Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis in King Richard
Animated Feature Film
- Encanto - WINNER
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and The Last Dragon
Cinematography
- Dune - Greig Fraser - WINNER
- Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
- The Power Of The Dog - Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
- West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Costume Design
- Cruella - Jenny Beavan - WINNER
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
- Dune - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
- West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
Directing
- Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power Of The Dog - Jane Campion - WINNER
- West Side Story - Steven Spielberg
Documentary (Feature)
- Ascension - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell
- Attica - Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry
- Flee - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica HellstrÃ¶m, Signe Byrge SÃ¸rensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie
- Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Br Televised) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein - WINNER
- Writing With Fire - Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh
Documentary (Short Subject)
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen Of Basketball - WINNER
- Three Songs For Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Film Editing
- Don't Look Up - Hank Corwin
- Dune - Joe Walker - WINNER
- King Richard - Pamela Martin
- The Power Of The Dog - Peter Sciberras
- Tick, Tick...Boom! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car - Japan - WINNER
- Flee - Denmark
- The Hand Of God - Italy
- Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom - Bhutan
- The Worst Person In The World - Norway
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
- Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
- Dune - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
- The Eyes Of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh - WINNER
- House Of Gucci - GÃ¶ran LundstrÃ¶m, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
Music (Original Score)
- Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
- Dune - Hans Zimmer - WINNER
- Encanto - Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
- The Power Of The Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Music (Original Song)
- Be Alive from King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
- Down To Joy from Belfast
- No Time To Die from No Time To Die - WINNER
- Somehow You Do from Four Good Days
Production Design
- Dune - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos - WINNER
- Nightmare Alley - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- The Power Of The Dog - Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
- The Tragedy Of Macbeth - Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- West Side Story - Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Short Film (Animated)
- Affairs Of The Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper - WINNER
Short Film (Live Action)
- Ala Kachuu - Take And Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye - WINNER
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Sound
- Belfast - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett - WINNER
- No Time To Die - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- The Power Of The Dog - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
- West Side Story - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Visual Effects
- Dune - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer - WINNER
- Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
- No Time To Die - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- CODA- Screenplay by SiÃ¢n Heder - WINNER
- Drive My Car - Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
- Dune - Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
- The Lost Daughter - Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power Of The Dog - Written by Jane Campion
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- Belfast - Written by Kenneth Branagh - WINNER
- Don't Look Up - Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
- King Richard - Written by Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza - Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Worst Person In The World - Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier