Will Prince Harry Wear His Royal Uniform at Prince Philip's Funeral Despite Losing All His Titles?

Prince Harry landed in the United Kingdom on Sunday after a year to attend Prince Philip's funeral. He had moved to Canada and then to the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie after falling out with the royal family.

Harry flew down alone as his wife Meghan was not allowed to travel as she is pregnant and has a higher chance of contracting the coronavirus, risking the health of herself and the unborn.

The Buckingham Palace announced the funeral will take place this Saturday, April 17. The Duke of Edinburgh will have a ceremonial funeral and not a state funeral with no public access or procession due to the Covid-19 situation.

Prince Harry, along with his brother Prince William, will walk behind the coffin of the departed Prince Philip but Harry is unlikely to wear his military uniform as he is stripped of his honorary royal titles after he stepped back from his official duties at the Buckingham Palace.

Harry held the positions of Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving. All of these royal titles were taken away after Megxit.

However, Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Edward are expected to wear their uniform during the funeral in line with the royal tradition and protocol.

Also, Prince Andrew, who was in the news for his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein's pedophile sexual abuse case, will not be wearing his official uniform either as his name is yet to be taken off from the criminal investigation after he stepped back from all his royal duties in 2019 "for the foreseeable future."

Royal Expert Says the Focus Needs to be on Prince Philip

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, feels the media is giving unwanted attention to Prince Harry returning to the Buckingham Palace and the narrative needs to be strongly focused on the departed Prince Philip.

He stated that the spotlight needs to be on Prince Philip's remarkable achievements but the media is diverting the issue in to a fight or make-up between two brothers.

''My opinion is that they would do everything possible to make sure that the spotlight on this very, very important day is where it should be, and that's on the truly remarkable achievements of someone with superhuman energy who did so much for the Queen and his country,'' he told the DailyStar.

However, when asked if things would go right between Harry and William henceforth, he said: ''Relations between the brothers, we know perfectly well, are very strained,'' and continued, ''Everybody knows there is an enormous amount of speculation, whatever happens on this issue."