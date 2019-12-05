Eric Bischoff, former WWE Raw manager, has spoken about the in-ring return of Hulk Hogan, who had recently expressed his desire to have a match against Vince McMahon at WrestleMania.

Now, Eric Bischoff, in the 400th episode of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, discussed about Hulk Hogan's return and jokingly stated that he would be in the corner of the former during the match if it ever happens.

According to Eric Bischoff, the fans want to see the match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. "I know Hogan would probably, more than anything, want it to be Vince McMahon. If he's gonna work a match with Vince McMahon, I want to work Hulk's corner. Me and Vince gotta little bit of business to take care of," he is quoted as saying in the interview.

Speaking on whether Hulkster would actually get to compete in the WrestleMania, he wishes Hulk Hogan's dream comes true. "Again, a guy with a career like Hulk Hogan, and if he's able to, God bless him if that's what he wants to do, and [if] he's able to make that happen, I'd be the second happiest person in Florida that night. But, it's hard for me to imagine that he'll be able to get ready for something like that. But, who knows, he's done it before," he adds.

A few weeks ago, Hulk Hogan had revealed about his negotiation with Vince McMahon to have a match at the WrestleMania 36. "History is very important to me. I've had a very long career, and part of my career was with a very, very small company and a very gracious lady named Dixie Carter at TNA. I actually had my last match there. That's hard for me to live with. I want my last match to be in the WWE," he is quoted as saying in an interview with a Saudi Arabia-based YouTube channel.

Hulk Hogan claims his health condition is getting back on track after undergoing a back surgery and would undergo "one little teeny surgery" on his back. He also had revealed about having a clash with Vince McMahon himself with whom he had a match at WrestleMania 19.