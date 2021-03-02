Will Harry and Meghan's Bombshell Interview With Oprah be Postponed Due to Prince Philip's Health?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to delay the broadcast of their tell-all explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in wake of the dwindling health condition of Prince Philip, according to a report. Oprah with Meghan and Harry is scheduled to be aired in the U.S. on Sunday.

Daily Mail reported that ITV bagged the rights for a two-hour interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey for £1million (USD1.3 million). The explosive interview that is bound to rattle the British Monarchy will be aired in the U.K. on Monday evening, a day after its telecast in the U.S.

Reports Claim Broadcast Will Not Be Cancelled

Quoting senior royal sources, The Sun reported that the family was "pretty appalled" by the idea of the interview being broadcast while the frail Duke is still hospitalized.

The outlet also reported that several reports have claimed that the interview will not be cancelled even if the Duke's health worsens.

An insider told Mirror that CBS has "sold millions of dollars worth of advertising around the interview, but bosses are aware of the delicacy of the Duke's heath."

"They have no loyalty to the Royal Family, although some feel as though they do to Harry and Meghan. For it to run if Philip's condition worsened would be like setting off a diplomatic bomb. It would be grossly insensitive and hugely disrespectful," the source said.

Experts Feel 'Anything' Can Hijack Interview

Speaking to Daily Beast, Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry, Brother, Soldier, Son, said that the timing of the interview in wake of Prince Philip's health scare might make it look inappropriate.

"Anything could hijack this interview. Philip is ill. He is 99 and could die at any time. They were not to know he would get ill, but it could be seen to be the wrong time. But I doubt it is in their gift to postpone the interview. The control is in the hands of CBS and Oprah," she said.

Robert Lacey, historical consultant for The Crown told the outlet that by cancelling the broadcast this weekend would help Harry in image building. "I think it would be a marvelous turnaround for Harry's image if he took the brave step of canceling the whole thing this weekend — or, if that's not practical, postponing it at least," he said.

On Feb. 16, Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital after he started feeling unwell. On Monday, he was transferred in an ambulance to St Bartholomew's Hospital for treatment for an infection and testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace stated.