'Confused' Joe Biden Says 'What Am I Doing Here?' in Viral Video; Mispronounces Names

Concerns regarding US President Joe Biden's mental health gained momentum after he was caught mumbling "What am I doing here?" during his recent trip to Houston, Texas. Biden along with the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden took a trip to Houston days after a deadly winter storm landed in the Lone Star State.

While addressing a gathering at a spot earmarked for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Houston, Biden said that he wanted to visit Texas today for a couple of reasons. "First and foremost, to let the people of Texas know our prayers are with you in this aftermath of this winter storm. Secondly, to let you know ... that we will be partners to help you recover and rebuild from the storms and this pandemic and economic crisis. We're in for the long haul," the president had said.

Biden Mispronounces Names, Fumbles During Speech

Biden's health has always remained on the radar of right-wing who have repeatedly questioned the mental competency of the US President.

The recent incident took place when the US President was talking about the the welcome accorded to him. Biden not only mispronounced the names of the Texas congressional members and other U.S. Dems who were helped in the Texas relief effort, but also forgot what he was saying.

"Representatives uh, Shirley [Sheila] Jackson Lee (D-TX), Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Pinnela, uh, excuse me, uh, Pinell, and uh, what am I doing here? I'm gonna lose track here," a confused Biden was heard saying. The video clip has so far been viewed over 2.1 million times on Twitter alone.

Netizens Question Biden's Health Condition

The video generated a lot of buzz on the social media where Trump supporters questioned Biden's victory in the presidential elections.

Many even suggested that Biden was a victim of elder abuse. "This man is not well," a twitter user wrote while sharing the video with #elderabuse.

"He is the president in name only. So who is making the actual decisions?" wrote a user as another added, "what am I doing here?" I don't know Biden ... most of the world actually wants to know the answer to this very question ... what are you doing there?!??!"

"This is just sad. Joe Biden malfunctions and asks "What am I doing here?" read another tweet.