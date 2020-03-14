As coronavirus continues its killing spree in all nooks of the globe, a section of people has claimed that a team of German researchers had predicted the rise of this pandemic months ago. These people also believe this deadly pathogen will kill more than one billion people.

Details of German study

During the study, researchers at the Johns Hopkins University used a simulation to understand the effects of a deadly pandemic, and they found that his pathogen will act in a very similar manner like SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). The study conducted by German researchers revealed that the victim will develop symptoms like cough and fever initially, and later it will result in encephalitis in the brain.

Dr Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Global Health Security revealed that this pandemic could kill many lives if health experts fail to develop a vaccine against this disease. Now, many people have started claiming that coronavirus could be this deadly pandemic, and it will make the entire world shut down in the coming days.

Coronavirus fulfilling biblical prophecies?

In the meantime, a section of adamant Christian believers has started claiming that the recent coronavirus outbreak is actually fulfilling biblical prophecies. As per these believers, coronavirus is actually the apocalyptic plague which is described in the Book of Revelations. These people also argue that this plague is connected with the second coming of Christ.

Certain other people argue that 16th-century French seer Nostradamus had predicted the rise of an apocalyptic endemic. As per these conspiracy theorists, Nostradamus had written that a great plague will hit the maritime city in 2020. However, skeptics argue that most of the quatrains written by Nostradamus are misinterpreted by conspiracy theorists.

As per the latest updates, coronavirus has killed more than 5600 people worldwide, and more than 100 countries are facing the wrath of this deadly pandemic.