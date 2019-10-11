As the draft of the WWE is slated to take in the coming days it will be very interesting to see who will change brands. After FOX getting associated with SmackDown they are expected to get some big names drafted from RAW and also retain a few.

On the other hand, RAW executive director Paul Heyman has his eyes on some of the stars whom he desperately wants to keep exclusively for RAW.

The 54-year-old entertainment producer has also plans of drafting two new faces from SmackDown, Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy are possibly the wrestlers whom Heyman is targetting to make a move as per hints dropped in a recent episode in RAW.

But according to reports, Heyman has himself asked for Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend and Aleister Black for the RAW brand. On the other hand, FOX officials have been very much firm on keeping Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair to remain with the blue brand.

As reported by WrestleVotes the report further added that all the backstage sources are revealing very less about draft information.

"Draft info is being kept tight-lipped, rightfully so. They are trying to make this a big deal. With that said, I know Heyman has fought for Bray Wyatt & Aleister Black to land on RAW. On the flip side, FOX - not specifically Bischoff, has remained steady for Reigns & Charlotte," WrestleVotes took to Twitter and revealed.

It will be very interesting to see what happens in the near future and whether Heyman is able to do what he wants. As FOX got associated with SmackDown they will definitely want some big and popular names for the blue brand.

Earlier, there were speculations that the FOX officials want Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend on board for SmackDown as the 32-year-old wrestler has gained massive popularity among WWE fans because of his alter ego. Now, with Heyman desperate to keep Wyatt for RAW it will be interesting to see who all stars get drafted to SmackDown.