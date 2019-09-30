American professional wrestler, rapper, actor and 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena might feature in the October 4 edition of SmackDown Live.

The Friday premiere edition of the show will be the debut of Fox Sports as the broadcaster and the officials are not leaving any stone unturned to make it one of the most memorable nights in the history of the entertainment sport.

Earlier, there were reports that FOX officials wanted Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend to feature in the show due to the surge in the popularity of the wrestler in recent times.

Now, if John Cena features in the premiere of the show to be telecasted by FOX it will be huge for the media group. Already several legends of the show are slated to feature in the night which includes the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mick Foley, Sting, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle and also of Brock Lesnar.

Now, with the inclusion of John Cena in the list if it happens then the WWE fans will witness an unforgettable night. The WWE title will be defended with Brock Lesnar challenging Kofi Kingston.

The speculations about Cena's return to SmackDown starting making rounds after the wrestler shared an image of a watch on his Instagram page giving some possible hints of his return.

According to wrestlingnews.com, the hands in the Rolex watch indicates that he will feature in the Friday night event. The two hands of the watch can be seen pointing at four and 10. This may indicate the date of the premiere of the show.

Another hand is pointing at 20 which can be an indication of the 20th anniversary of the SmackDown Live and the fourth hand which is pointing towards 16 might be indicating the number of world championships the 42-year-old wrestler has won.

The veteran wrestler who is one of the most popular figures of the company was drafted to SmackDown in 2002 and then to RAW in 2005 due to the popularity he used to enjoy.

It will be interesting to see whether he will feature in the premiere event and the way the fans react.