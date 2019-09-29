WWE professional wrestler Bray Wyatt has been featuring in the headlines for quite some time because of his alter-ego The Fiend. The 32-year-old wrestler has been tormenting WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins for quite a long time.

The Fiend who is very much popular on Monday Night RAW has been entertaining the wrestling fans by his acts. He recently interrupted the main round face-off of RAW between Rollins and his former ally Braun Strowman and attacked the latter who was on the verge of a massive victory.

In the Firefly Fun House according to reports the wrestler mentioned that he did not like to attack Strowman and even apologised to the 36-year-old wrestler on Twitter, as reported by Sportskeeda.

But Strowman, who was in a team with Bray when he entered the main event before deciding to compete as Singles star warned his former ally to which Wyatt aka The Fiend also asked him to stay away.

Now, in the season premiere of the RAW this week Seth Rollins will be up against one of the greatest of all time in the wrestling world and former WWE Championship winner Rey Mysterio.

The clash is one of the most-anticipated fixtures of the Monday Night event and can also turn out to be an epic fight. Rollins already took to Twitter and stated about his respect for Mysterio and how facing him was a dream come true for the 33-year-old wrestler.

There are high chances that Mysterio will win the match which raises the probability of another interference by The Fiend who is known for attacking legends. The alter ego of the 32-year-old wrestler might attack the legendary wrestler.

This could then bring a new storyline which could end with a fight between Mysterio and The Fiend for the Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see what happens in the most-awaited fight and the turn of events after it.