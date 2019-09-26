The SamckDown fans may get some news that can make the show much more entertaining for them in the near future.

As we all know that the WWE SmackDown Live is just a week away to get a move to FOX Sports. It is gearing up for the premiere episode on Friday, October 4 and there are chances of Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend can be seen on the Friday night show as FOX Sports wants to bank on his recent surge in popularity, as per reports.

As per a tweet of WrestleVotes, a person from FOX has informed that their organisation wants Wyatt in their show.

But the move is not yet done and if Paul Heyman, current Director of WWE RAW who is a huge fan of the 32-year-old wrestler can probably not make it happen. But as of now, nothing is assured but a bidding war is on the cards for Wyatt.

The alter ego of Wyatt named The Fiend has become very much popular on Monday Night RAW as the character has been pretty much entertaining on the show.

The Fiend who has been tormenting Seth Rollins who is currently the WWE Universal Champion recently interrupted the main round face-off of RAW between Rollins and Bray's former ally Braun Strowman to attack the latter who was on the verge of winning the fight.

The recent surge in the popularity of Bray Wyatt due to his alter ego has been huge which has resulted in the FOX Sports officials wanting him desperately and we can expect a fight between RAW and SmackDown in the upcoming days for the wrestler.

Moreover, WWE SmackDown Live is expected to get changed to Friday Night SmackDown after FOX takes over.

The two big matches coming up are between Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title and also the team of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch who will fight it out against Bayley, Sasha Banks.