Tom Hanks broke his two-decade-long drought by getting nominated for the Oscars for his role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The Cast Away actor played the role of Mister Rogers in the movie directed by Marielle Heller.

Hank's history with the Oscars

Hanks has been nominated for Best Actor in Supporting Role category. Hanks earned his last nomination for being the Lead Actor in Cast Away, released in 2000.

The present nomination brings the overall nominations to six for the actor. Previously, Hanks won two Oscars for Forest Gump and Philadelphia in the Lead Actor category.

Despite his outstanding performances in Saving Mr. Banks, in which he played the role of Walt Disney, and Captain Phillips, Hank did not find any mention in the Oscars. The movies were released in 2013.

Scarlett Johansson gets her first Oscar nomination

This year's Oscars hold a special place for Scarlett Johansson who finally scored her first-ever nomination. The 35-year-old actress scored a double whammy by being nominated under two categories, a first in 13 years.

Johansson was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. Johansson becomes the second actor to win twin nominations at the Oscars, the first being Cate Blanchett who was nominated in two categories - I'm Not There and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, in the 2017 edition of Oscars.

Joker rules the roost with 11 nominations

The supervillain is leading the Academy Awards nominations list with 11 in various categories including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for its lead Joaquin Phoenix, along with eight other categories.

Coming a close second with 10 nominations each are Netflix's The Irishman, Sam Mendes' World War I movie, 1917, Quentin Tarantino's show-business saga Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, and Martin Scorsese's mob epic The Irishman.

Netflix makes a comeback to the Oscars with 24 nominations under various categories for Marriage Story, The Irishman and a documentary American Factory.

Oscar 2020 nominations

Here is the complete list of nominations:

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Leading actor

Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver — Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix — Joker

Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo — Harriet

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan — Little Women

Charlize Theron — Bombshell

Renée Zellweger — Judy

Best director

The Irishman — Martin Scorsese

Joker — Todd Phillips

1917 — Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon-ho

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell

Laura Dern — Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh — Little Women

Margot Robbie — Bombshell

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best live-action short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Best documentary feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi — Poland

Honeyland — North Macedonia

Les Misérables — France

Pain and Glory — Spain

Parasite — South Korea

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best original song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" — Toy Story 4

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" — Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You" — Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown" — Frozen II

"Stand Up" — Harriet

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman — Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi

Joker — Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women — Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten

Best original screenplay

Knives Out — Rian Johnson

Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach

1917 — Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino

Parasite — Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood