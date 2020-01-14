Tom Hanks broke his two-decade-long drought by getting nominated for the Oscars for his role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
The Cast Away actor played the role of Mister Rogers in the movie directed by Marielle Heller.
Hank's history with the Oscars
Hanks has been nominated for Best Actor in Supporting Role category. Hanks earned his last nomination for being the Lead Actor in Cast Away, released in 2000.
The present nomination brings the overall nominations to six for the actor. Previously, Hanks won two Oscars for Forest Gump and Philadelphia in the Lead Actor category.
Despite his outstanding performances in Saving Mr. Banks, in which he played the role of Walt Disney, and Captain Phillips, Hank did not find any mention in the Oscars. The movies were released in 2013.
Scarlett Johansson gets her first Oscar nomination
This year's Oscars hold a special place for Scarlett Johansson who finally scored her first-ever nomination. The 35-year-old actress scored a double whammy by being nominated under two categories, a first in 13 years.
Johansson was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit. Johansson becomes the second actor to win twin nominations at the Oscars, the first being Cate Blanchett who was nominated in two categories - I'm Not There and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, in the 2017 edition of Oscars.
Joker rules the roost with 11 nominations
The supervillain is leading the Academy Awards nominations list with 11 in various categories including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for its lead Joaquin Phoenix, along with eight other categories.
Coming a close second with 10 nominations each are Netflix's The Irishman, Sam Mendes' World War I movie, 1917, Quentin Tarantino's show-business saga Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, and Martin Scorsese's mob epic The Irishman.
Netflix makes a comeback to the Oscars with 24 nominations under various categories for Marriage Story, The Irishman and a documentary American Factory.
Oscar 2020 nominations
Here is the complete list of nominations:
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Leading actor
Antonio Banderas — Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver — Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix — Joker
Jonathan Pryce — The Two Popes
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo — Harriet
Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan — Little Women
Charlize Theron — Bombshell
Renée Zellweger — Judy
Best director
The Irishman — Martin Scorsese
Joker — Todd Phillips
1917 — Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
Parasite — Bong Joon-ho
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates — Richard Jewell
Laura Dern — Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson — Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh — Little Women
Margot Robbie — Bombshell
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
Al Pacino — The Irishman
Joe Pesci — The Irishman
Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best sound editing
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best original score
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best animated short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best live-action short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Best documentary feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best documentary short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi — Poland
Honeyland — North Macedonia
Les Misérables — France
Pain and Glory — Spain
Parasite — South Korea
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best original song
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" — Toy Story 4
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" — Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" — Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" — Frozen II
"Stand Up" — Harriet
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman — Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit — Taika Waititi
Joker — Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women — Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes — Anthony McCarten
Best original screenplay
Knives Out — Rian Johnson
Marriage Story — Noah Baumbach
1917 — Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Quentin Tarantino
Parasite — Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood