Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a candle that smells like a vagina. Yes, you heard it right. What's more, it is completely sold out and if you want to get a whiff of it, you have to register yourself on a waiting list. Weird as it may sound, it is true. The academy award winner has come up with a candle named, 'This Smells Like My Vagina.'

The candle caught the fancy of netizens but even had some celebrities talking about it, including Dwayne Johnson. Paltrow began the sale of the 10.5-ounce candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina Candle" on Goop's website, and soon it was sold out completely.

What's the secret behind the candle?

The candle, priced at $75 USD, is a complete sell-out on Goop's webstore, which has now started a waiting list for its customers. The 'fragrance' was created by Heretic Parfum, a perfume maker, in collaboration with the actress.

Goop, an American natural health company owned by Paltrow, describes the candle as: 'With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.'

Apparently, the scent used in the candle initially started as a joke between Paltrow and the perfume maker. Goop went on to reveal the history behind the origin of the product: "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, "Uhhh..this smells like a vagina"—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent."

According to the website, the brand did a test run for the candle during the 'In Goop Health summit' where it was sold out within hours. "It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," said the description.

It's Dwayne's 'scent of sac' vs 'This Smells Like My Vagina.'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had an epic reply for the candle. Comedian Adam Ray posted a screenshot of a Page Six report on the candle with a caption: "It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style. Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get [Johnson] to sell candles that smell like his balls. Price is Right ONE DOLLAR her, and sell them for $74."

The post quickly caught Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's fancy who replied: "Brother I tried to make those candles... but I kept burning my balls. So I moved on to shampoo. #scent of sac." Not to be outdone Gwyneth went a step ahead and commented: "This is f*****g priceless #deceased."

Twitterati's react to 'This Smells Like My Vagina candle'

Jennifer Gunter, Canadian-American gynecologist and New York Times columnist tweeted: "The smell of you goop vagina candle is your favorite flower and fruit juxtaposed with notes of your favorite tree reminiscent of something you think is sexy. So...Rose and blueberry juxtaposed with notes of birch reminiscent of appropriate confidence"

Another user wrote: "1970 Me: Gosh, I can't even imagine the wonders we'll have 50 years in the future! Flying cars? Moon Colonies? Nanotech immortality? Supercomputers that are actually phones we carry in our pockets? 2020: Gwyneth Paltrow invents the vagina candle. And on that note: good night."

"There's nothing like waking up on a #SaturdayMorning to the smell of bacon, coffee, and a vagina candle," tweeted another. Elizabeth May wrote, "I cannot believe, I CANNOT BELIEVE, I C A N N O T B E L I E V E that some of you out there spent $75 on a fucking candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina this goddamn candle IS SOLD OUT all of you need a time out you're all fired JAIL TIME TIME FOR JAIL."