Actor Orlando Bloom has revealed that he broke his celibacy vow after he met Katy Perry, for whom he bent his knees on Valentine's Day this year. The couple is expecting their first child together as they prepare for their impending marriage to be held later this year.

The 43-year-old actor was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a nine-year-old son, named Flynn. The Pirates of the Caribbean star who had his share of link-ups with Lindsay Lohan, Kate Bosworth, Sienna Miller, and Kirsten Dunst, reunited with Perry after breaking up for a year.

Bloom observed celibacy on the advice of a friend

Three years after his divorce with Kerr and a series of whirlwind romances and hook-ups, Bloom decided to abstain from sex and observe celibacy on the advice of his close friend Laird Hamilton, a surfer from California.

Opening to the previously undisclosed chapter of his life in an interview with The Sunday Times, Bloom said: "Laird said, 'If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out'. It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'

"I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself. I know that sounds crazy," revealed Bloom who met Perry at the Golden Globes party in 2016

However, the Lord of the Rings actor isn't much of a fan of celibacy. "It was insane. I don't think it's healthy. I don't think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there," he said during the interview.

Katy might marry Bloom in a small ceremony

Uncertainty clouds over the impending wedding of Perry and Bloom with the coronavirus crisis looming large across the world. It is believed that the couple wants to tie the knot in Japan. However, it appears that the singer has set her mind of getting hitched to Bloom as soon as possible and most likely would have a small wedding.

According to Hollywood Life, an insider close to Perry revealed: "Katy doesn't want to postpone her wedding, but it's something that is looking more and more likely by the day. It's unfortunate, but she's taking it in stride. She's told friends that they might just do something private at home and then have a big celebration in Japan when this all calms down."During his interview to The Sunday Times, Bloom had revealed that they are getting married 'very very soon.'