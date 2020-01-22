Top American physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson had recently revealed that UFOs that appear in the skies may not be aliens. He had also remarked that the letter U in 'UFO' stands for unidentified, and it does not mean that the alleged space vessels are alien ships that are visiting earth from deep space.

Needs better evidence

In a recent YouTube podcast, Tyson claimed that he needs better evidence to believe in extraterrestrial life. In his view, humans are now living in a very advanced age, and it allows everyone to live stream if they meet an extraterrestrial alien.

"Maybe there are aliens. But, lights in the sky you cannot explain, are not evidence for that. If you are telling there are aliens, it is okay. But, as a scientist, I need better evidence than that. I need Will Smith in Independence Day, boom, and drag the aliens into a place everyone can see. Take it into townhall, whatever," said Tyson during the talk.

Are aliens time-traveling humans?

As speculation regarding aliens and extraterrestrial life swirls, a top astrobiologist had recently suggested that alleged aliens in UFO could be time-traveling humans.

Michael Masters, a professor of biological anthropology at Montana Technological University in Butte, in his book 'Identified Flying Objects: A Multidisciplinary Scientific Approach to the UFO Phenomenon' suggested that men who fly the unknown flying machines could be humans from the future. Masters says humans living in the distant future might have developed advanced techniques that help them to return to the past with ease.

Top NASA scientist Dr Jim Green believes that alien life, at least in its microbial form, will be discovered on Mars by 2021. He adds that humans are not enough prepared to accept the realities surrounding extraterrestrial life.