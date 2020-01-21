Several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that alien life is a harsh reality, and in order to substantiate their views, they put forward the increased number of UFO sightings that have been happening all across the world for the past many decades. However, a new book, 'Identified Flying Objects: A Multidisciplinary Scientific Approach to the UFO Phenomenon', suggests that the men who fly the unknown flying vessels could be humans from the future.

Are humans misunderstood as aliens?

The new book suggests that the people who fly these spaceships could be our future progeny that might have mastered the landscapes of time, space and invisible wraps. Several people have shared their experiences of contacting aliens, and the book states that the alleged extraterrestrial beings could be most probably time-traveling humans who might have reached the present to learn about their evolutionary past.

The book is written by Michael Masters, a professor of biological anthropology at Montana Technological University in Butte and he believes that humans in the distant future might have developed techniques that help them to return to the past.

"I took a multidisciplinary approach in order to try and understand the oddities of this phenomenon. Our job as scientists is to be asking big questions and try to find answers to unknown questions. There's something going on here, and we should be having a conversation about this. We should be at the forefront of trying to find out what it is," Masters told Space.com.

UFO is not proof of aliens

Masters also made it clear that the chances of extraterrestrial aliens from deep space to the earth is very minimal. As per Masters, the most convincing explanation could be humans visiting the earth from the distant future.

"We know we're here. We know humans exist. We know that we've had a long evolutionary history on this planet. And we know our technology is going to be more advanced in the future. I think the simplest explanation, innately, is that it is us. I'm just trying to offer what is likely the most parsimonious explanation," added Masters.