Why is Kamala Harris Silent Over Justice Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt? Kayleigh McEnany Slams VP

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on her failure to acknowledge the assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Vice President had attended the Summit of the Americas in California on Wednesday, where the press was present but was not allowed to ask any questions. At the event she spoke about several topics that have taken centre stage in US politics, from gun control laws to Roe v. Wade ruling.

Even though there were multiple opportunities to address the assassination attempt of Justice Kavanaugh, the topic was not discussed at all.

According to CBS, a California man armed with a gun and a knife was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's house in Maryland, early Wednesday. Identified as Nicholas John Roske, 26, the suspect was "upset" by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the leaked draft opinion of Roe v. Wade. As per police officials Roske will now face charges of an attempt to kidnap and murder a Supreme Court justice.

Speaking to Jesse Watters in his primetime show, McEnany slammed Harris for not addressing the issue and the press as well for not questioning the Vice President and her office on the incident and letting them 'off the hook' so easily. "Where is the media now?" she asked.

Recalling the time when the same press 'hounded' former President Trump for comments and opinions after any act of violence, she said they "loved" to do this when she was the press secretary, Fox news reported.

Calling it a "shell game" by the press, McEnany expressed her disappointment by stating that whatever official statements were released on behalf of Trump were "never enough" and there always was a need to add more.

"It was never enough to say the president condemned that yesterday. It was a shell game where it was never enough and you were constantly chasing your own tail running in a circle," she added later, also mentioning that the reporters were "trying their best" to ignore the incident.

Watters also took aim on Harris, referring to her immediate support for 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett when the news of him being a victim of hate crime emerged. He was later jailed for lying to the police and staging the whole incident against himself.

"It didn't take Kamala any time at all to come out and condemn the attack on Jussie Smollett, who is not a Supreme Court justice," he said. "Oh, and also, that wasn't a real attack."

While an official statement has been released from the President's office, condemning the incident "in strongest terms," no comments have been made by Harris' office yet. The Vice President is currently attending the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles and will be seen discussing migration on the southern border later this week.