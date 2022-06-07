No To LGBTQ Uniforms: Tampa Bay Rays Players Trash Pride Colors, Say Jesus Never Allowed Such Lifestyle

Five Tampa Bay Rays players have refused to wear uniforms that had LGBTQ rainbow logos for Pride month as they claimed that they have the right to make a 'faith-based decision'. In the wake of the club's 16th annual Pride Night celebration, the Rays added rainbow-colored logos to their caps and on the right sleeve of their jerseys in Saturday's game.

But pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs, and Ryan Thompson wore typical uniforms after rejecting to wear the pride colors.

Rays president Matt Silverman stated that Pride Nights continue to grow both in terms of visibility and participation and by doing this, "we extend an invitation" not just for this game but for all of our games that the LGBTQ+ community is invited, welcomed, and celebrated, according to Tampa Bay Times.

Tampa Bay Rays Support LGBTQ+

Silverman also revealed that not all the players wanted to wear the pride colors but nearly half of them had participated. Those five players peeled off the burst logo and wore the standard uniform.

Kevin Cash, Rays manager, has supported all of the players despite their preferences of choosing or refusing to wear the pride colors.

Players Have Right To Choose Their Uniforms

The team has long been an advocate of LGBTQ+ people and it had also signed an amicus brief to the US Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage in 2015.

Reliever Says He Believes in Jesus and Doesn't Encourage Such Lifestyles

Adam, who refused to wear the uniform, noted that it was a faith-based step for him. He revealed that it was a hard decision for everyone to make. Adam underlined that they all welcome and love everyone but when it comes to wearing such uniforms, it's not just a lifestyle, it's more than that.

He revealed that some of the team players don't want to encourage it. "We don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who's encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It's no different," he told Tampa Bay Times.