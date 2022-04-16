Is Joe Biden a 'Bad' Taxpayer? POTUS, Kamala Harris Made Less Charity Contributions in 2021

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have made far fewer contributions to charity when compared to the average taxpayers for their level of earnings, revealed fresh tax data. It also showed that Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid less tax in 2021 when compared to 2022 despite making more money.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff made contributions far below their high-income bracket even the poorest Americans were far more generous than the couple.

Bidens Tax Returns

A copy of the joint tax return has shown that Biden and Jill paid $150,439 in federal taxes and another $30,765 in their home state of Delaware. While the First Lady also paid $2,721 in Virginia taxes.

When compared to the taxes paid in 2020, the couple's federal total is down on the $157,414 tax bill. The couple's federal rate is also lower than what they were taxed at for that year (25.9%). The average federal tax rate for Americans is about 14%.

Charitable Donations

The Bidens gave $17,394 in charitable donations in 2021, a little less than 3% of their income, and just over half of the $30,704 they donated in 2020. The largest donation, of $5,000, went to the Beau Biden Foundation, named in honor of the president's late son, according to The New York Post.

The 2021 federal income tax return of Harris and Emhoff shows that the couple paid $523,371 in federal income tax. The couple's gross income was $1,655,563.

In 2021, Harris and Emhoff contributed $22,100 to charity which, at 1.3%, is less than half the average donation for such high earners.

In general, American taxpayers who make money between $500,000 and $2,000,000 usually give 3.1% of their income to charity, which would equal $51,322 on an income of $1,655,563.

Those earning under $50,000 who itemized charitable deductions handed out 8.4% of their AGI.

Bidens' $17,394 given to charity marks a decrease from 2020 when Biden was running for president.

During that year, the Bidens gave $30,704 to charitable causes, which amounted to about 5% of their income, according to Fox News.