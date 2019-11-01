WWE superstar The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt who won the Universal Championship by defeating former champion Seth Rollins has reportedly stated that the 32-year-old wrestler does not care about winning the championship. All that Wyatt or his alter ego the Fiend wanted was to hurt Rollins. In an interview with WWE Mena, the 32-year-old wrestler also stated that he will hang the Universal Championship which he won at the Crown Jewel event on October 31 on the wall of his Firefly Fun House and show it to his friends.

"I don't really know. I think The Fiend doesn't really care about winning the Universal Championship. I, however, think it would be stupendous. I'd like to hang it up in my house and show all my friends. I think that'd be good," Wyatt was quoted by Sportskeeda.

The alter ego of the 32-year-old wrestler has been tormenting Rollins for quite some time. Recently, in order to take revenge Rollins turned up at the secret Firefly Fun House of Wyatt and belted him there. After beating the 32-year-old wrestler the former Universal Champion burned the walls of the room. Post this act, Wyatt took to Twitter and stated that he had forgiven Rollins. In reply to that, the 33-year-old wrestler stated that he wanted revenge.

The duo was pitted against each other by WWE at the Crown Jewel Event as it was probably their last meet for quite some time. Wyatt has been drafted to SmackDown whereas Rollins is with RAW. The storyline is also probably going to be changed from now on.

Currently, there are two World Champions in the blue brand as Brock Lesnar also retained his WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see if a new storyline is started revolving around the two champions in the coming days. Fans of the WWE Universe will hope to see a fight between Lesnar and The Fiend in the future.