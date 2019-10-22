WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated rival The Fiend aka Bray Wyatt in a steel cage tryout bout for their upcoming steel cage fight in November after Monday Night RAW went off the air.

As per the videos which have been become viral on social media, it can be seen that the 33-year-old wrestler won the fight by escaping the cage as the Fiend was lying down inside the ring after receiving a knock from his rival. The fight happened after Seth Rollins defeated Humberto Carrillo in the Monday Night Raw.

The rivalry between the Fiend and Seth Rollins has been making all the headlines in the WWE Universe recently. Their fight started at the Clash of Champions when the Fiend attacked Rollins while he was celebrating his victory against Braun Strowman.

The two wrestlers also had a fight against each other which ended in a controversial manner. The alter ego of Bray Wyatt has been tormenting the WWE Universal champion for quite some time.

The 33-year-old wrestler recently went into Wyatt's Firefly Fun House and beat him up. Rollins did not stop to just beating his enemy up but also burnt the house down and took the rivalry to another level. The duo is slated to face each other at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

It will be one of the most anticipated matches of the event as WWE fans have been waiting to see a fight between the two for quite some time.

The Fiend has become very popular in the WWE Universe due to his antics. The 32-year-old alter ego of Wyatt has been one of the biggest faces of the company and is currently a part of SmackDown. Rollins, on the other hand, is a part of RAW and will fight it out at the Crown Jewel event before parting ways with his rival.

It will be pretty much interesting to see the outcome of the match as Rollins will look forward to taking revenge, as he stated on Twitter after burning down the Firefly Fun House. The fans will have a great time watching the two wrestlers take the stage and fighting against each other.