Zoe Kravitz has sent shockwaves among fans across the world as she filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman. A representative of the 32-year-old actor confirmed the news in an exclusive interview with the People.

Reportedly, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman have been romantically involved for more than four years starting from October 2016. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in Paris at the actress' star father Lenny Kravitz's home. Kravitz wore a ballerina-inspired wedding dress with white pumps on the day of her marriage. Kravitz's split with Glusman will mark the end of their 18 months of marriage.

In September 2017, both Kravitz and Glusman celebrated their one-year anniversary publicly at the Emmy Awards. On their wedding anniversary, the actress even shared a beautiful photo from their marriage ceremony on social media captioning it, "One year." The couple who have now decided to break off their union had met each other at a bar in late 2016 fueling rumors of a romance. Later that same year both were seen holding hands after grabbing dinner with singing sensation Taylor Swift, Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne and other A-list friends at The Fat Radish restaurant, according to reports.

Both made their relationship public in October 2016 when they enjoyed a date at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City. Glusman's Instagram page earlier had pictures of him and Zoe Kravitz in one frame, however, it looks like he has deleted all photos of him and Kravitz from his official social media page. While fans are trying to gulp up the news, it is yet to be known what led to the Hollywood couple's split.

Also, Kravitz recently expressed that she feels offended when people question her on baby plans. On the podcast Armchair Expert, the actress said that she gets offended by people assuming that's something she should do as the society expects so. She also revealed that she had no plans of getting pregnant anytime soon as she is not in a place where she thinks she would be able to do that just because of work and also because she likes her free time.

On the work front, Kravitz will be seen playing Catwoman in the upcoming Batman flick which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role.