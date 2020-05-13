Popular radio host Rush Limbaugh has predicted that the next four months will witness a 'veritable war' between Donald Trump and the Democrats, as the latter will try their best to keep the economy shut down.

According to Limbaugh, Democrats will consider this opportunity to ensure a Trump loss in November, and the best way to achieve this is by expanding the economic shut down.

A clever move from Democrats

Limbaugh claimed that Democrats want the entire country to be locked down until July or August so that Trump's upcoming election dreams will shatter completely.

"They shut down and lockdown and they want to remain locked down until July or August or whatever — and nothing's gonna open and nothing is gonna happen. And they fully expect the red states to sit there and essentially pay for it. Folks, I'm gonna tell you, these next four months are gonna be a veritable war like we have not seen," said Limbaugh during his nationally syndicated radio program on Tuesday.

Limbaugh revealed that blue state governors will keep the regions locked down, as it will make the efforts of red-state governors to open up the economy in vain.

"The economic activity that will happen from the red states going back to work, the blue state governors are gonna try to cancel it out by keeping their people at home. They're gonna wreck the economy. Their objective is to wreck the economy and get rid of Trump. So let's say that... Well, hard as it is to imagine, let's say they succeed. Let's imagine they do this. They keep the economy in such bad shape that Trump is sent packing," added Limbaugh, Real Clear Politics reports.

The confusion surrounding the coronavirus vaccine

The United States is one of those countries which is badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak. As per the latest statistics, the pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 83,000 people, and the total number of positive cases is nearing 1.5 million.

Even though the entire global healthcare sector is busy developing an effective coronavirus vaccine, most of the Americans believe that the government already has a vaccine in possession. A poll conducted by the Democracy Fund and the UCLA Nationscape Project revealed that more than a third of the Americans believe in the existence of a coronavirus vaccine. Interestingly, more than 44 percent of the United States citizens claim that coronavirus was created in a laboratory.