Medical experts have revealed that people in their old age are more prone to deaths related to coronavirus infection due to their suppressed immune system. As older adults have a compromised immune system, their bodies will find it hard to identify and fight the virus.

Now, a study has suggested a method by which coronavirus mortality rates among old people can be drastically reduced.

Usage of anti-aging drugs

The study conducted by researchers from Harvard suggests that anti-aging drugs can be used among old people to revive their immune system, and thus death rates can be reduced considerably.

"The most exciting and potentially impactful technologies to treat COVID-19 are those that activate the body's defenses against aging. It may even be possible to reset the age of cells and tissues so currently high-risk individuals can respond to viral infections as though they were young," wrote the researchers in the study report.

The vitality of using NAD boosters

Harvard researchers revealed that NAD boosters, a relatively new class of anti-aging drugs can be used to elevate the immune system of old people. It should be noted that lower levels of NAD+ in the system due to aging will impair biological functions in the human body, and is also considered responsible for age-related illness.

NAD boosters contain nicotinamide riboside, a form of vitamin B3. As people at an advanced age take these supplements, the body converts the nicotinamide riboside to NAD+, the co-enzyme that is found abundantly in young people.

It should be noted that the study report is now published in a pre-print journal, and is not peer-reviewed.

Coronavirus latest updates

As per the latest updates, the coronavirus has killed more than 248,423 people worldwide, and the number of infected people has crossed 3.5 million. In the United States alone, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 68,000 people, and the number of positive cases in the country is more than 1,188,421.