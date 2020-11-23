Several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are in contact with extraterrestrial aliens. These conspiracy theorists also allege that space agencies like NASA are well aware of alien existence. And now, fresh claims suggest that NASA has cut the ISS live feed when mysterious objects appeared in the camera.

Sinister Activities Near ISS?

A video of the alleged event was shared on YouTube by popular conspiracy theory channel Mavi777. In the video, a number of shiny objects can be seen zooming past the International Space Station, and the conspiracy theorists alleged that these are all UFOs from deep space.

The conspiracy theorist also claimed that these UFOs used to visit the earth every 3,600 years. According to the conspiracy theorist, these are Anunnaki ships made by advanced aliens civilization.

"These Anunnaki ships pass through the solar system every 3,600 years and harvest the earth at the end of a 26,000-year cycle. Heavenly texts indicate this," said the conspiracy theorist.

Video Goes Viral on Internet

After watching the video shared on YouTube, viewers also shared their thoughts regarding this mysterious sighting. Most of the viewers who watched the clip assured that these objects are alien space ships from deep space.

"That's convincing every time anything anomalous shows up NASA seems to cut the feed and that's not coincidental," commented Ghost Coast, a YouTube user.

However, skeptics claimed that these bright objects could be most probably space junk. Some other section of people argued that these visuals are videos of the earth as seen from space.

A few days back, popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring had shared an image apparently captured by NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy. In the image, Waring spotted a UFO above Hurricane Laura, and went on the claim that aliens are responsible for triggering natural disasters on earth.