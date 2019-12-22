Undoubtedly, Kim Kardashian has the most 'bootilicious Booty' in town. And now she wants her mother and sisters to have the same. Acting as a Santa to her family members, Kim gifted her mother and sisters a DB Method machine, which promises to deliver fast, convenient, 'butt-blasting' results.

Kim hoped her family liked the gift

Kim revealed about the gift, a high-intensity workout equipment priced at $229, in a video posted on her Instagram story. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said, "I got my sisters and my mom a Christmas present but I got myself one too. I'm working out right now and I'm gonna open this and show you guys what I got them. I hope my sisters and mom will like this!" The video also showed in the backdrop, a box packed in white with a red bow on the top.

In yet another video, her trainer Melissa Alcantara could be seen trying out the new machine, Kim said, "Melissa's testing it out. It's the DB method and this is what I got my sisters, all my sisters and my mom, for one of their Christmas presents. They're getting them today."

An equally excited Kris shared her video on social media, "Kim, what in the world is in this huge box you just sent me? This box is as big as I am. Oh my gosh. Whoa Kim, this is so incredibly crazy. Is this a booty machine?"

Kim's solo family Christmas card this year

This year, instead of their usually larger than life family Christmas card, Kim shared her annual family Christmas card featuring husband Kanye West and their kids, North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago. A source told People that the reason behind Kim breaking away from the long-standing tradition of the Kardashians was the stress associated with clicking the 'larger than life' Christmas card pictures.

"It's been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card. Last year when Kim organized it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year. She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together, so it was important for her to share a special photo," said the source.

The reality star recently shared the story behind the card on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Kim revealed that in the original picture, her daughter North was missing after she refused to be clicked. "North was having a day, so she refused to be in the shoot. She just was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever," said Kim. It was only after she agreed the next day that her photo was clicked and the image photoshopped in the original family Christmas card.