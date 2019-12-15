It appears that Kim Kardashian is finally done with the drama in her family. Stressed over the incessant bickering and disagreements involved every year over the shoot for family's Christmas photo, the 39-year-old Kardashian went ahead with her solo family Christmas photo.

The picture posted by the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, on her Instagram handle, features Kim along with her husband Kanye West and their four children, Psalm (7 months), Chicago (2), Saint (4), and North (6 ).

What else is missing from this year's Christmas card picture is the overly glitzy looks and attire. The West's kept it simple with matching grey coloured sweatsuits. Captioning the picture, clicked while the family sat on the steps at their residence, Kim wrote: 'The West Family Christmas Card 2019'

Kim Kardashian is done with 'family drama'

A source told People that the reason behind Kim breaking away from the long-standing tradition of the Kardashians was the stress associated with clicking the 'larger than life' Christmas card pictures.

"It's been difficult for them for years to get everyone together for a Christmas card. Last year when Kim organized it, there was a lot of complaining. It really stressed her out. She was over the drama and decided to do one for just her family this year. She knew fans wanted to see her whole family together, so it was important for her to share a special photo," said the source.

"The photo was taken at their house and it was just a relaxed event. No one was stressed, the kids were happy and it was perfect. Kanye is not a fan of glitz so this is why they are dressed casually," added the source while speaking about this year's picture.

The 'Annual drama contest' leading up to Christmas pictures every year

It appears that the drama behind undertaking the annual event is as 'over the top' as the pictures itself. In 2018, the family's annual Christmas pictures were taken at the last minute.

Kim Kardashian went on twitter to explain the reason for the same, "This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we're changing, my husband [Kanye West] was in and out of town. On the day we ended up taking the image we realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us."

The 2018 photo featured Kardashian West and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner along with their kids. It also had Dream, daughter of Rob Kardashian even as Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were absent. In 2017, Kim's comments about her elder sister Kourtney that she was 'the least exciting to look at,' created troubles for the annual event.