Kim Kardashian's struggle with having babies is no secret. She is a mother of four. However, starting a family has not been easy for Kardashian. The gorgeous reality TV star has, in a new video released to promote her Skims loungewear, revealed that she had had five operations in one and a half years. The main objective of the surgery was to fix the damage caused to her body by her first two deliveries.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four beautiful children together – North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (1), and Psalm (7 months). As per ABC News, speaking about all that she had to go through while she was pregnant with her first two kids, Kim said that she had a tough time and chose not to reveal her struggles with her fans at the time and instead focus on her photoshoots and her reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim faced many difficulties and health problems at the time. Hence, she sought the help of surrogates to carry her third and fourth children, at the advice of her doctors.

Kim Kardashian's Pregnancy Woes

Talking about the problems she faced during her first pregnancy, 39-year-old Kim explained that she had developed preeclampsia and had to be induced at 34 1/2 weeks gestation. This pregnancy complication leads to high blood pressure and organ damage, especially the liver and kidneys. She had also developed placenta accreta at the time.

Kim always loved the idea of a big family and adored children. She was desperate to have more babies. She chose to hire a surrogate when she realized that she could not carry more children after her second pregnancy. "I am just so thankful for my beautiful kids. No matter how they came to me, they came to me," said Kim, who grew up with many siblings in a big family.

Kim Speaks on Pregnancy and Surrogacy

Kim was always clear about her views on children and family. Back in 2015, during the time she was expecting her second child Saint, Kim was quoted by Elle U.K as saying that she and her now 42-year-old rapper husband, Kanye West would opt for IVF if she could not have children the usual way.

"I want a boy and another girl; I want it to start happening straight away. We'd do IVF if nothing happens, but we both want to keep trying naturally," she had said then. "The gorgeous star had also revealed at the time that she was warned by three doctors before that she would never get pregnant, and so she always wanted to get her eggs frozen. Expressing her gratitude to all that has come her way, Kim Kardashian said that she was grateful to her family and added that, "It was all worth it."