Hollywood celebrities Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted holding hands at one of their friends' wedding over the weekend. The couple was photographed together in Montecito, California. PEOPLE magazine claimed that Styles and Wilde have dated for a few weeks.

The photographs were obtained by Page Six where Wilde, 36, can be seen wearing floor-length floral gown walking hand-in-hand with Styles, 26, who looked stunning wearing all-black fitted suit paired with a white button-up shirt. Styles and Wilde were wearing masks. The couple was also photographed at Styles's house in Los Angeles with luggage in tow.

Who is Olivia Wilde?

Olivia Wilde was born as Olivia Jane Cockburn on March 10, 1984. Wilde holds dual citizenship - American and Irish. Wilde's mother Leslie Cockburn and father Andrew Cockburn are journalists. She changed her surname when she was in high school. The surname Wilde is derived from the name of Irish author Oscar Wilde. She was accepted to Bard College, but she deferred her admission three times as she was pursuing acting. Wilde has a degree from the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin.

Wilde is not only an actress but also a filmmaker. She gained popularity as an actress with her role as Remy Thirteen Hadley on television medical drama House [2007-2012]. Her performances in movies Conversations with Other Women, Alpha Dog, Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, The Lazarus Effect, Love the Coopers, and Meadowland are well recognized.

Her first movie as a director was teen comedy Booksmart released in 2019. She won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature. Wilde's latest directorial venture is Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife. The movie also stars Harry Styles along with Kiki Layne and Chris Pine. Wilde also plays a supporting role in the movie.

Activist, Feminist

Wilde is also known as an activist. She was seen on MoveOn.org mock-PSA where she supported the rights of the healthcare insurance industry. She is on the Board of Directors at Artists for Peace and Justice. Through this, Wilde helped provide education and health services in Haiti. Wilde is also known as a feminist. She fights for the cause of women's issues in terms of education, health, and justice.

Speaking about Harry Styles, Wilde had recently said: "To me, he's very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world."

She further said: "It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."

A report in PEOPLE magazine had claimed that Wilde and her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis had split in early 2020. Wilde has a son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4, with Sudeikis. Currently, with rumors of Wilde dating Styles spreading online, the actress is said to be bombarded with negative messages on Instagram.