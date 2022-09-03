Who is Zachary Easterly? Chemical Engineer Fired After Video of Him Getting Kicked Off Flight, Using Homophobic Slurs Goes Viral

A chemical engineer who bragged about his place of employment in a viral video after making racist remarks and using homophobic slurs as he was being booted off a flight has been fired from his job.

The incident, which happened Tuesday night on a flight scheduled from Philadelphia to Dallas, showed the man, later identified as Zachary Easterly, yelling at passengers and flight attendants after he was asked to leave the flight.

'You Liberal F----ts'

In the video, Easterly sarcastically claims he's racist because he's a white male with a black bag, which he says is a "a better bag than most of y'all can afford."

As the flight attendant urges him to take his belongings and exit the plane, Easterly starts hurling homophobic slurs repeatedly, calling everyone on the flight "liberal f----ts."

He even admits to being "intoxicated" at one point. According to the user who posted the video, Easterly was kicked off the flight "for harassing the person seated beside him."

Towards the end of the clip, just before exiting the aircraft, Easterly announces to everyone that he was a chemical engineer with pharmaceutical and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline. Watch the clip below:

GlaxoSmithKline Issues Statement, Says Easterly is 'No Longer Employed' with Them

In a statement obtained by TMZ, GSK issued the following statement: "We immediately conducted an investigation and as of Thursday, he is no longer employed at GSK. The person's remarks were reprehensible and do not reflect our company culture."



"At GSK, diversity, equity and inclusion is embraced and celebrated and we are committed in policy, principle and practice to maintaining an environment which prohibits discriminatory behavior and provides equal opportunity for all persons," the company added.