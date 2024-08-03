Who Is Yusuf Dikec? Turkish Pistol Shooter Who Went Viral for His Calm Demeanor Worked for Turkish Gendarmerie and Has Been Competing in Olympics Since 2008

Turkish pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has gone viral on social media for his seemingly relaxed demeanor while shooting his way to a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics. The most widely circulated image shows Dikec shooting in a T-shirt with one hand in his pocket, wearing ordinary glasses, and displaying a stoic expression.

He has been compared to a regular guy competing at the Olympics, or even to a hitman. The 51-year-old, a former officer in the Turkish Gendarmerie, is no stranger to the competition. He has participated in every Summer Olympics since 2008. Here's all you need to know about the Turkish shooting sensation who is breaking the internet.

Swag and Talent

On Tuesday, Dikec and Sevval Illayd Tarhan won the silver medal in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event, marking Turkey's first-ever medal in Olympic shooting. Gold was claimed by Mikec and Zorana Arunovic of Serbia, while the bronze went to India's Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh.

In contrast to Dikec, his teammate Tarhan competed with large ear protectors, a visor, and braided hair in the red and white colors of the Turkish flag. She also shot with one hand in her pocket.

Dikec finished 13th in his individual event and will not compete further in the Paris Olympics, but he is already looking forward to the 2028 Games.

"I hope next in Los Angeles (for) a gold medal)," he said on Tuesday after getting eliminated in the individual event. "We are among the best pistol teams."

Dikec appears to be enjoying the trend, sharing a video compilation of Turkish-language memes about him on his Instagram page.

Enjoying His Fame

The shooting events took place about a three-hour drive south of Paris. On Wednesday, Dikec and Tarhan traveled to the French capital, where they were welcomed with cheers at the Champions Park, an open-air location where medalists celebrate with fans.

"I didn't anticipate such a level of recognition,' he told Turkish media on his arrival in the country on Thursday.

"Since I shoot with my both eyes open, I don't find the equipment very comfortable."

Shooters have some flexibility in their competition attire. Many competitors at the Olympics in Chateauroux, central France, opt to wear visors to minimize glare or use blinders over one eye to improve focus with the other eye while aiming.

It's not entirely accurate that Dikec didn't wear any shooting gear. He used yellow earplugs to block out distractions during the final, though they weren't visible in the viral image.

Similarly, Chinese rifle shooter Liu Yukun won a gold medal on Thursday wearing earplugs but without a blinder or visor.