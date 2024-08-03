Does JD Vance Love Wearing Eyeliner? Wild Theory About Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick Goes Viral on Social Media

Internet sleuths are claiming that Donald Trump's vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, loves wearing eyeliner. The author of "Hillbilly Elegy" has been accused of applying a thin line of black makeup to enhance the blue appearance of his eyes. Several photos shared online claimed to prove that Vance is a fan of eyeliner, a cosmetic typically used by women.

The wild claim has since gone viral on social media, raising yet another bizarre theory ahead of the presidential election in November. Photojournalist Zach Roberts asserted he has conclusive proof, saying: "I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week, Vance 100% does wear eyeliner."

Wild Claim About Vance

Roberts shared a close-up photo that he claimed clearly showed the line of makeup as evidence. He praised Vance for his supposed makeup choice, suggesting it accentuated the 39-year-old's rugged appearance.

Roberts wrote: "I really thought people were joking about this, but then I photographed him last week. Vance 100% does wear eyeliner."

The Independent reported that a TikToker alleged to have identified Vance's specific eyeliner shade.

However, her claim that the GOP lawmaker uses a shade called 'Desperation' by Urban Decay likely indicates she was joking.

Jimmy Fallon made a quip about Vance's rumored makeup use on his show, noting that the lawmaker faced accusations of hypocrisy for allegedly wearing eyeliner while taking a hardline stance on transgender issues.

Vance has not addressed the makeup rumors, but if true, he would not be alone in the Republican party.

Not the Only One

Donald Trump, 78, Vance's running mate, is also famous for his distinct mahogany fake tan and dramatic blonde hairstyle, making his look iconic.

The eyeliner controversy is not the first strange rumor to surround Vance. Last week, he was falsely accused of having sexual encounters with a sofa after internet jesters claimed his book "Hillbilly Elegy" described attempts to make love to a latex glove between two sofa cushions.

Despite the rumor being untrue, it has sparked significant buzz online.

Vance has also faced serious backlash for past comments from 2021, where he described the U.S. as being governed by " bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Kamala Harris, a likely Democratic presidential candidate and herself childless, has criticized Vance for these remarks. Supporters of Trump and Vance's MAGA ticket have dismissed these rumors and controversies as insignificant distractions that will likely have little impact on most voters.