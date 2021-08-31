Who is the Woman? Rapper Trick Daddy Sets Internet on Fire After Revealing Shocking Fetish

Rapper Trick Daddy set the internet on fire after claiming that he got his 'booty ate out' by women. The 46-year old's wild fetish reveal led to 'Trick Daddy' being one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

The rapper, who claims to be part of the 'Eat a Booty Gang', started a meme fest on the social media after the startling revelation.

Trick Daddy is Part of 'Eat Booty Gang'

The Love & Hip Hop Miami star was appearing on Drink Champs when he made the shocking revelation. In the viral clip on being asked by Noreaga about the rapper that he's a part of the "eat booty gang, Trick confirmed.

"Women eat the booty, too," said Trick as Noreaga laughed hysterically. "I get ate out!" Trick added when Noreaga asked him if he has his legs in the air during the act. "It depends," answered the sensational rapper.

Hailing from Florida, Trick, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, had started the initiative EatBootyInc, in August 2014. Calling his followers to join the initiative, the 'I'm a Thug' star posted an image on his Instagram. "2 join da EataBooty Inc. Requires no credit check, no down payment, no initiations, job history don't matter. Like the army THIS IS THE PLACE 4u," read the post.

Meaww reported that the singer, who had a long haul of girlfriends in the past, is currently single. He was previously married to Joy Young. However, the couple called it quits in 2020.

Trick Daddy's Revelations Leave Internet in Splits

The viral clip generated a lot of interest among the netizens, many of whom were interested to know about the identity of the woman who ate rapper's booty.

"How many times do people really need to come to the realization that Trick Daddy gets his ass ate? what happened to no body shaming?" wrote a user.

"Hahaha the trick daddy jokes has me wondering if the same would be said if it was a dude in his 20s-30s? sidebar: i didnt forget amber rose dropping those bedroom secrets on kanye," wrote another.

"TrickDaddy just stopped giving af -- I wounder if Trina was one of them," wrote a user as another added, "I just have a question for the woman/women who's eating/ate trick daddy's booty."