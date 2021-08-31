Taliban released a video of the fighters flying the U.S. made Black Hawk helicopter while patrolling the streets of Kandahar. Meanwhile, an unidentified person seen hanging from the helicopter sparked speculations about the group hanging those who are allied with the U.S.

On Tuesday, a U.S. C-17 aircraft lifted off from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport carrying Americans, ending 20 years of U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. Immediately after the take-off, the Taliban fighters fired hundreds of celebratory rounds in the air.

Taliban Calls U.S. Black Hawks 'Our Air Force'

The footage of the UH-60 Black Hawk flying over Kandahar was released by Talib Times, the "official news" handle of the Islamic Emirate Afghanistan, on their Twitter account.

"Our Air Force! At this time, the Islamic Emirate's air force helicopters are flying over Kandahar city and patrolling the city," it tweeted while sharing a 12-second footage shot from the street. The footage comes days after a video showing Taliban 'test driving' a captured Blackhawk helicopters over the ground at Kandahar Airport.

Earlier, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan claimed that they were not aware of how much defence materials, left behind by its security forces before removal from Afghanistan, has been captured by the Taliban following the country's takeover, reported the Independent.

"Those Black Hawks were not given to the Taliban. They were given to the Afghan National Security Forces to be able to defend themselves at the specific request of President [Ashraf] Ghani, who came to the Oval Office and asked for additional air capability, among other things," Sullivan said during a press conference.

It is now being believed that the terror group has more Black Hawk helicopters than 85 percent of the world after the US abandoned $85bn worth of military equipment.

Who is the Man Hanging From the Helicopter?

Soon after the footage emerged on social media, the netizens were speculating about the identity of the person hanging from the Black Hawk.

There were a few who claimed that the extremist group was using the American choppers to hang those who helped U.S. forces during their 20-year stint in the country.

"Well now the Taliban is hanging our allies from Black Hawk Helicopters because, well, @JoeBiden is a houseplant," tweeted a user.

"*American allies hanging from Black Hawk flown by Taliban* "This is a good thing" No fuxkin surprise," wrote another user.

"Man those images of the Taliban flying a Blackhawk with a person hanging from it makes me so angry. How did we let this happen? You're not an American if you're not pissed about this," opined a user.

"After 20 years of war, we will remember the man hanging by the neck mid-air from the bottom of a surrendered Blackhawk helicopter," read a tweet.