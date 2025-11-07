Who Were Richard Wartenberg and Lee Truitt? Pilots of Doomed UPS Plane that Crashed in Louisville ID'd as Search for More Victims Continues

The three pilots who were killed when a UPS cargo plane burst into flames and crashed in Kentucky earlier this week have been identified. UPS officials confirmed that the crew members on board the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 were Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt, and Relief Officer Dana Diamond.

A mom of two, who has been reported missing, is also feared to be among the victims on the ground. All three crew members died immediately when UPS Flight 2976 went down in a fiery crash, tearing through several industrial buildings near Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, triggering a massive blaze that engulfed the area.

Unfortunate End

Captain Richard Wartenberg, 58, was from northern Kentucky and was popular among friends and colleagues for his passion for cars. A 2022 article in The Bent Pylon, a publication of the Porsche Club of America, mentioned that Wartenberg had been a dedicated member of the Ohio Valley Region chapter for two decades.

The Taj Kreuzers SpeedFest in Ohio also paid tribute to him on social media, describing Wartenberg as "a close friend" and valued member of their community.

"You may have seen him at several of our many Speedfest events," the organization wrote. "He brought his warm smile and great conversation with him whenever he attended. The aviation world and car enthusiast world will certainly miss him."

Others fondly remembered Wartenberg for his exceptional piloting skills. Fellow aviator Nathan Oberg described him as a "solid aviator and a good family man."

"I may have been his first First Officer years ago when he upgraded on the airbus; he later switched fleets back to the MD-11,' Oberg recounted on Facebook.

"No matter the time of day or how busy/tired we may have ben in the middle of the night, Rich always had a smile on his face and made time for a conversation with a friend," he said.

"Take it easy, Rich. You were one of the 'good guys'... in the end, that's about as good as any man could hope for."

Young Life Lost

Truitt, meanwhile, had earlier built his career at Bode Aviation and also served on the Airport Advisory Board in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to KOB. He went on to join UPS in 2021, as reported by KOAT.

"Lee Truitt will forever hold a special place in our hearts," John Bode, president and CEO of Bode Aviation, said in a statement.

"Lee was never simply a former employee - he was a cherished friend, a trusted colleague and a model of what it means to be a true professional aviator.

"From his earliest days with our organization, Lee demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence, earning the respect and admiration of everyone he worked alongside.

"Through diligence, humility and an unrelenting pursuit of mastery, Lee rose to serve as a senior flight instructor and charter pilot, where his discipline, composure and integrity became the standard by which others measured themselves.

"His dedication to his crat was matched only by his generosity of spirit - he continually returned to mentor our students and instructors, guiding the next generation of aviators with patience, wisdom and care," Bode continued.

Among those still missing is Angela "Angie" Anderson, a 45-year-old mom of two from Louisville, who is feared to have died in the blaze. She was reportedly dropping off scrap metal at Grade A Auto Parts & Scrap Metal Recycling when the crash took place and has not been seen or heard from since.

Her boyfriend, Donald Henderson, 55, told WDRB that he had planned to go with her that day but decided to stay home and rest after a long day at work.

"We've been meaning to do it, but [I've] been working every day," Henderson said. "I told her I'd take her and it was 4:30[pm]. I was like: 'It's too late by the time we get over there.'"

Even though her boyfriend requested her to wait, Angela insisted she'd "take care of it" and headed out on her own.

Now, days later, both Henderson and William Moreland, 64 — the father of her two children — are anxiously waiting for news. The two men rushed to the victims' reunification center on their bikes, clinging to hope that she might still be found.