Dame Vera Lynn, who rose to fame because of her song We'll Meet Again during the time of World War II has passed away at the age of 103 at her home in East Essex, England. The singer who was known as the 'Forces' Sweetheart' died in the presence of her family who announced the news of the singer's demise.

People around the world are paying tribute to the late singer, including the likes of Labour politician Angela Rayner, who was one of the first to pay a tribute to the singer whose songs became an anthem of resilience for the Allied troops.

Who was Vera Lynn?

Lynn was born in East Ham, located on the outskirts of London in the year 1917. The deceased singer suffered a near-fatal case of diphtheria at the mere age of two. Lynn started performing at the age of seven while she started singing with orchestras in the UK when she was 18. Her first solo recording, Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire, was released in 1936 when she was working in an East End shipping company.

She rose to fame during the second world war as she performed to people who were sheltered in the stations of the underground in London. She became popular among the troops and then she got the nickname the 'Forces' Sweetheart'.

'Forces' Sweetheart'

The singer started touring with the troops in India Egypt, Myanmar during the time of the war. The song that made her an inspirational figure among the troops, We'll Meet Again, was released in 1939, as it became an anthem for the British campaign. The song again entered the UK charts at the number 55 during the 75th-anniversary celebration of the VE Day.

Another famous song of the singer was The White Cliffs of Dover, in which she hoped for peace and was released in 1942. The singer top the UK charts for around two weeks with her song My Son, My Son. Lynn is also the oldest singer to have reached the top of the UK charts in 2009. She is also known for her contributions to charity for all her life and also for supporting breast cancer and cerebral palsy sufferers.