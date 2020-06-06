Rumors of K-pop singer Amber J Liu's pregnancy are making rounds. Reports also claimed that the singer's baby was due this September. Amber personally spoke out against the rumors and slammed the rumor-mongers. She put out a message on social media and said, F*** off.

Amber Liu is an Asian-American androgynous singer who has made a name in the K-pop field. But she has been facing a lot of hatred on social media due to her sexual orientation. "If you want the truth, stop judging things out of context. I can't make it anymore clear on where I stand. But this? Right Now? I am not gonna waste my time and explain anything to you haters targeting me. I am not pregnant, so shut the f*** up," Amber wrote in her Twitter post.

Liu is also a rapper and songwriter who debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group f(x) in September 2009. She has a huge fan following. But still time and again faces backlash on social media. She clarified that the rumor about her being pregnant was not true and expressed her anger against haters who she said were twisting things to fit their narrative.

Amber Supported #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Amber recently showed her support to the #BlackLivesMatter movement in support of protests against George Floyd's death in the hands of police in the US. She even posted a video of her taking part in the protests.

This video did not go well with Liu's haters and they started trending Liu's comments on black man's arrest on charges of eating sandwiches on the platform in America in November 2019. Liu had then said, "I think he just deserved it because he's being super disrespectful, and you don't have to act like that toward a police officer. You should still show some type of respect. Know your rights, but show some type of respect."

This created a furor and she faced backlash on social media. Later, Liu posted an apology and said that she was not being racist. "I am really sorry. It was my fault for not being more aware of how the systemic racism in the United States has continued and gotten worse while I spent the last 10 years overseas," she wrote on her Twitter.