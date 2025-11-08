Who Was Tyler Weaver? National Kart Racing Champion Shot and Killed in Front of His Fiancee During Targeted Home Invasion as Tributes Pour In

A national kart racing champion from North Carolina was killed in front of his fiancée during a brutal home invasion carried out by two alleged repeat offenders, who were arrested ten days after what authorities described as a "targeted" attack.

Tyler Weaver, 25, was found dead on the floor of his Forest City home on October 24, when police rushed to the rural house after getting a call about a break-in just before 10 a.m., authorities said. Weaver and his fiancée, Nevaeh Quintero, were inside when the intruders burst in and started shooting, WLOS reported. He was shot several times during the attack and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Killed in Cold Blood

His fiancée, Quintero, managed to escape the house and call for help. Investigators later ruled Weaver's death a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds. Weaver was a two-time winner of the 2018 Maxxis Kart Racing National Championship.

Forest City Police Chief Chris LeRoy told reporters the break-in appeared to be a "targeted" attack that turned into a "robbery gone bad."

The suspects, identified as 35-year-old Quitez Watkins and 26-year-old Jaquavious Craig, fled the scene after the shooting. Arrest warrants were issued three days later, and both men were arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree murder.

Watkins was arrested by the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, which is led by the U.S. Marshals Service. Shortly after, Craig surrendered to authorities in Rutherford County.

Both men are now being held without bond at the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Watkins has a long criminal history, including previous arrests for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of cocaine, heroin, and opium, as well as multiple assault charges, court records show.

Innocent Life Lost

Craig also has a long criminal record, with past felony charges that include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, fleeing from police, armed robbery, breaking and entering, and assaulting a woman. Several of those cases were later dismissed in Cleveland County, North Carolina, because of a lack of evidence.

Weaver, who worked as an electrical tradesman, was lovingly remembered by his friends and family after his tragic death.

"Losing my brother has been the hardest thing we've ever gone through," his sister Taylor Weaver wrote on Facebook. "He was such a kind, beautiful soul with the biggest heart and he was taken from us far too soon."

Weaver's heartbroken mother, Amanda Rogers, reflected on the powerful moment when Erika, the widow of Charlie Kirk, publicly forgave her husband's killer during his funeral in September.

"I recall watching Erika Kirk at her husband's funeral say 'I forgive him' and I'm thinking that woman has to be remarkably resilient and I know that's what God would want, but I don't know how that's even possible. My child didn't deserve this," Rogers said.

"He had a heart of gold, always willing to lend a helping hand, regardless of one's background. His kindness knew no bounds. I'm struggling to find the strength to get through this. I'm humbly asking for prayers."

Maxxis Kart Racing North America paid tribute to Tyler Weaver and his late father, Danny, who passed away in September 2021.

"Tyler and his late father, Danny Weaver, were an inseparable team — their love for racing and the pride they carried in that championship defined what this sport is all about," the organization wrote.