Who Was Thomas Roberts? Country Music Legend Randy Travis' Stagehand Shot Dead by His Wife for Cheating on Her

A popular Nashville stagehand who worked with country music legend Randy Travis for more than two decades has been shot dead by his wife for allegedly on her, according to police. Thomas Roberts, 68, was allegedly shot dead by his wife Christine Roberts 72, at their home on Howard Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee.

Christine Roberts has since been arrested and charged with criminal homicide. He reportedly told police that she shot dead Thomas because he was cheating on her. Thomas reportedly died on the scene. Police have launched an investigation. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners since news of Thomas' death was made public.

Roberts, the lighting director for "Gifted," was found wounded in the chest while resting on his porch with a single gunshot wound. Moments later he died on the scene.

Officers from the East Precinct responded to a call on Sunday at 8 pm, wherein Christine reportedly admitted to shooting her husband due to his alleged infidelity.

No additional information was provided regarding the shooting or the reported affair.

Authorities confirmed that they recovered a pistol from the scene on July 11. Christine's bond has been set at $100,000.

However, the couple's social media posts depicted a seemingly happy life together.

Thomas frequently shared updates about their shared experiences, such as attending concerts and cooking meals for their family.

On Christmas Eve, they posted a photo together on a rooftop in Nashville, appearing content and joyful. In recent months, both have shared various photos on their Facebook accounts where both seemed to enjoy each other's company.

Thomas shared photos on his social media account showcasing his work as a lighting director and stagehand for various musicians. He had the opportunity to work with artists like Vince Gill, and he shared pictures from concerts featuring Olivia Newton-John at multiple venues during one of her tours.

Thomas also posted a photo with Travis, mentioning their 20-year working relationship until Travis suffered a stroke in 2013. These posts highlighted Thomas' involvement in the music industry and his connections with notable artists.

Following the passing of his friend, Travis, 64 posted a touching tribute on social media. "The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts. For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business," Travis wrote.

"Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage but he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul.

"Always willing, with a 'can do' and 'happy to do it' attitude. He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart.

"One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly.

"As we go back out next week, for the "More Life" tour of Randy Travis, the music will not be near as sweet; but, I will once again be reminded of the blessing I was given to have Thom Roberts on the road with us for so many miles, and so many memories.

"It certainly won't be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten.

"Tonight, I will look toward heaven and am sure I will see flashes of Thom's handiwork in the night skyâ€”letting us know he is home, and all is well."

On Monday, a photo and a candle were placed in front of the couple's Nashville house

One neighbor described the gunshot to WKRN, saying: "It sounded like it could have been a firework and that's what we thought it was, and then the police showed up with all the lights and everything and then I saw him on the front porch.

"It's such a dichotomy based on how sweet and wonderful everything is and then this happens, it's like shocking.

"I don't even really know where to put it in my mind, I really don't."