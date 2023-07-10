Tennessee Soccer Coach Arrested After Leaving Behind Phone at Restaurant with Videos of Him Raping Unconscious Boys

Videos of the rapes of 10 unconscious boys were found on the cellphone of a Tennessee soccer coach after he left it behind at a restaurant, police said Sunday.

Camilo Hurtado Campos, 56, was booked on allegations of child rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, the Franklin Police Department said in a statement.

Campos Used His Job to Lure Boys to His Home Before Drugging, Raping Them

He continued to be held Sunday on $525,000 bond, Police Lt. Charles Warner said. It's not clear whether Campos has legal counsel, and the local public defender didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police described Campos as a popular soccer coach and a 20-year resident of Franklin, a city of about 87,000 people 20 miles south of Nashville. He used the job to lure boys to his home, where he allegedly attacked them, police said.

"During off-hours, Campos frequented nearby school playgrounds in both neighborhoods [where he had lived] where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team," police said. "After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them."

The allegations came to light after workers at a restaurant found a cellphone someone left behind and were able to search through it in an attempt to contact its owner, police said. They discovered "unconscionable videos," the police department said, and contacted police, who tracked down the suspect.

Hundreds of Videos, Photos Found on Campos' Phone

Detectives combing through videos and photos on the phone saw 10 victims, two of whom have been identified with the help of local schools, the police department said.

There are hundreds of videos and photos on the device, however, and it's feared there are additional victims, police said. So far, the victims are described as appearing to be between the ages of 9 and 17, the department said.

"Detectives say that the children in these videos were in such an unconscious state, that they might not even realize that they are victims," police said.

Detectives hope that those in the same circles as the suspect can help identify the remaining eight victims or any possible additional children he allegedly coaxed into his home, police said.