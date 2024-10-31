What Happened to Sabina Rosas? Thomas Gannon Who Allegedly Killed NYC Artist Found Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound in Apparent Suicide

The older man suspected of killing a 33-year-old New York City artist at an upscale Hamptons spa was found dead in an apparent suicide, police said Wednesday. Thomas Gannon, 56, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Honesdale, Pa., located 214 miles from the scene of the crime, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police said Gannon and Sabina Rosas, an artist originally from Tajikistan, had a "domestic" relationship but did not share further details. It remains unclear why the two were at the $1,000-per-night spa where an employee found Rosas' body Monday, causing a stir throughout Water Mill, an affluent hamlet in Southampton, Long Island.

Mystery Behind Murder and Suicide

In a statement, Rosas' family described her as a "beloved daughter, sister, fiancée, and friend," and sources indicate she was reportedly engaged to someone else. "As the eldest of three daughters, Sabina brought excitement, adventure, joy and love to our family," the family said.

"Your support during this challenging time is a testament to just how special Sabina was and will remain."

Records show that Gannon, a father of one, owned Majestic Tile, Granite, and Flooring in Honesdale.

Online listings show that the home where he was found is currently on the market for $550,000. This three-bedroom, three-bathroom property features an elevated deck with expansive windows showcasing beautiful views of the surrounding forest.

Rosas was found dead by a staff member in one of the 13 guest rooms at the upscale Shou Sugi Ban House in Water Mill on Monday afternoon. Although the specifics of Rosas' death were not immediately known, reports suggest the scene was very bloody and violent.

Earlier on Wednesday, ABC News reported that law enforcement was looking for a male suspect who had checked into the spa with Rosas and was last seen leaving alone on Monday morning.

Murderer's Unknown Motive

The violent murder has cast a shadow over Water Mill, a tranquil and affluent community popular with celebrities and wealthy vacationers. The Shou Sugi Ban House, located at the end of a lengthy gravel driveway off Montauk Highway, has served high-profile clients such as Kate Hudson and Katie Couric.

The sight of police tape surrounding the Buddha statue at the spa's entrance has stirred conversations among locals regarding the shocking crime.

"It's just so uncharacteristic of this area, and that area in particular," resident Jean Wong told The NY Post.

"It's very ironic, because you go to a place like that for relaxation and comfort. What could have brought on a murder?"

Rosas, who occasionally went by the surname Khorramdel, appeared to lead a somewhat nomadic lifestyle based on her online activity.

She participated in the 2021 Technology Immersion Program with the nonprofit Harvestworks and had been fundraising to attend an artist residency in Portugal next month, as indicated by a GoFundMe page.

She also founded Ruyò Journal, a publication focused on Central Asian art. Rosas recently traveled with Ruyò to Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, where she exhibited a "multisensory experience" installation titled Seed Forms, according to the journal.

"Driven by her incredible energy and vision, Sabina moved walls so that gardens could flourish, inviting everyone seeking light. She shared everything she had and supported all of us," Ruyò posted in a tribute to the late creator.

"A beautiful soul and a gifted artist, she left an impactful legacy in the arts of Central Asia. The world feels empty without her."