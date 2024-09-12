Who Was Kristina Joksimovic? Miss Switzerland Finalist Strangled and Pureed in Blender by Husband after He Dismembered Her Body with Jigsaw

A former Miss Switzerland finalist was allegedly strangled and dismembered with a jigsaw and garden shears, before her remains were pureed in a blender by her husband. The body of Kristina Joksimovic, 38, was found in February in Binningen, a town near Basel, Switzerland, according to reports.

Her 41-year-old husband, identified only as "Thomas" in local media, had his appeal for release from custody denied today by the Federal Court in Lausanne after confessing to his wife's murder. The investigation, which concluded today, found 'clear signs of mental illness' involved in the case. Kristina's husband allegedly said that he killed her in self-defense after she attacked him with a knife.

Mentally Ill Husband Kills Wife

Thomas is also said to have confessed that he then dismembered the former model, with whom he shares two children "in a state of panic". Kristina's body was found on the evening of February 13.

Investigators determined that she had been strangled prior to her death. The suspect admitted to strangling his wife, as mentioned in the verdict.

An autopsy revealed that her body was then dismembered in the laundry room using a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears. Local media outlet Blick reported that parts of her body were later chopped up with a hand blender, "pureed," and dissolved in a chemical solution.

According to Swiss outlet FM1 Today, a forensic report contradicted the husband's claim of self-defense. Thomas, a Swiss national, was arrested a day after a "third party" found her remains.

Friends were shocked by the news, with one telling Blick, "To me, they seemed like the perfect family," as the story unfolded.

The couple, who married in 2017, lived in a spacious semi-detached house with scenic views in an affluent area of Basel, reported 20 Minuten.

Another friend noted that their relationship had been in crisis for months, with previous police interventions following reports of physical violence. Just four weeks before her death, Kristina had shared photos on Instagram from a "couple's getaway," showing a snowy view from a luxurious hotel above Lake Lucerne.

Investigators described Thomas, a businessman, as having shown a "conspicuously high level of criminal energy" in their assessment.

Killed Mercilessly

Prosecutors claim the defendant had previously strangled his wife before killing her, according to local news outlet BZ Basel. Kristina, a native of Binningen with Serbian heritage, had transitioned from modeling to become a catwalk coach, inspiring younger generations.

She trained Miss Switzerland hopefuls, guiding them to follow in her footsteps. She also helped businesswomen improve their confidence in both personal and professional settings.

In 2003, Kristina won the Miss Northwest Switzerland title and became a finalist in the 2008 Miss Switzerland competition. That same year, she launched a coaching and consulting agency for aspiring models, all while continuing her career in IT recruitment.

Kristina's tragic death in February deeply shocked many Swiss celebrities and former Miss Switzerland contestants.

Lorena Santen, crowned Miss Switzerland in 2023 and one of Kristina's catwalk students, expressed her sorrow by saying, "We will miss you so much."

Former Miss Switzerland Christa Rigozzi shared her grief with 20 Minuten, saying, "It's terrible. I'm really shocked. I'm thinking of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman."

Swiss actress and TV host Miriam Rickli, who competed alongside Kristina in the Miss Switzerland final, said after learning of her friend's death, "I'm just speechless."