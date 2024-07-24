International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Biker' and Influencer Tatyana Ozolina Dies in a Horrific Motorcycle Crash in Turkey

Ozolina also known as 'MotoTanya' had more than eight million social media followers

Tatyana Ozolina, known as MotoTanya, died in a tragic motorcycle crash in Turkey. The Russian biker, who had more than eight million social media followers, lost control of her red BMW S1000RR 2015 and collided with a truck near Milas. This location is halfway between Mugla and the popular resort of Bodrum.

Tanya Ozolina
Russia's most beautiful biker and influencer Tanya Ozolina died in a tragic motorbike crash in Turkey X

Ozolina, 38, died at the scene before paramedics could arrive. She was accompanied by Turkish biker Onur Obut, who survived but sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized. A third biker involved in the incident was uninjured.

Recently, Ozolina had been denied entry into the European Union for a summer tour due to restrictions on Russians amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She expressed her disappointment on social media but looked forward to exploring Turkey.

Tanya Ozolina
X

Andrei Ivanov, head of the MotoMoscow Association, paid tribute to her, stating, "MotoTanya is not with us anymore... she had a bright and beautiful life."

Russian media reports suggest the crash occurred when Ozolina's bike was clipped by a Turkish rider, causing her to brake in front of a truck. The collision caused her to lose control and crash into a ditch, leading to fatal injuries.

Ozolina's social media presence included five million followers on TikTok, two million on YouTube, and nearly one million on Instagram. She leaves behind a 13-year-old son, who, along with her family, is in shock following her sudden death.

