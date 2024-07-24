Russia's 'Most Beautiful Biker' and Influencer Tatyana Ozolina Dies in a Horrific Motorcycle Crash in Turkey

Tatyana Ozolina, known as MotoTanya, died in a tragic motorcycle crash in Turkey. The Russian biker, who had more than eight million social media followers, lost control of her red BMW S1000RR 2015 and collided with a truck near Milas. This location is halfway between Mugla and the popular resort of Bodrum.

Ozolina, 38, died at the scene before paramedics could arrive. She was accompanied by Turkish biker Onur Obut, who survived but sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized. A third biker involved in the incident was uninjured.

Recently, Ozolina had been denied entry into the European Union for a summer tour due to restrictions on Russians amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She expressed her disappointment on social media but looked forward to exploring Turkey.

Andrei Ivanov, head of the MotoMoscow Association, paid tribute to her, stating, "MotoTanya is not with us anymore... she had a bright and beautiful life."

Russian media reports suggest the crash occurred when Ozolina's bike was clipped by a Turkish rider, causing her to brake in front of a truck. The collision caused her to lose control and crash into a ditch, leading to fatal injuries.

Ozolina's social media presence included five million followers on TikTok, two million on YouTube, and nearly one million on Instagram. She leaves behind a 13-year-old son, who, along with her family, is in shock following her sudden death.