Who Was Terry Clark Hughes? Suspect Who Opened Fire at Cops in North Carolina that Left Dead Four Officers Had a Lengthy Rap Sheet

Firearms felon Terry Clark Hughes has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at police officers at a home in North Carolina as they tried to arrest him. His actions sparked a gunfight that resulted in the tragic deaths of four police officers and left four others injured.

Hughes had a lengthy rap sheet and was wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and felony fleeing to elude in Lincoln County before he was shot dead during the incident Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. However, Hughes was not the only shooter involved in the incident, CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings at a press conference.

Motive Still Unclear

"When [officers] approached Hughes they were met by gunfire and returned the gunfire, striking Hughes, who was found deceased in a yard," Jennings said. Officers then received "additional gunfire" originating from within the home. However, it remains unclear which officers were struck by the bullets and how many officers were injured overall.

As the investigation into the gunfight continues, the identity of the second shooter remains unclear. Charlotte police have said that a woman and a 17-year-old teenager, who were found in the home following the shootout, are being questioned.

"On Monday, April 29, 2024, an armed suspect opened fire on law enforcement officers in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in the North Tryon Division," police wrote in an April 29 news release.

"The deceased suspect has been identified as Terry Clark Hughes, Jr, 39," police wrote. WSOC-TV reporter Joe Bruno confirmed that the mugshot is Hughes Jr on X, formerly Twitter, this morning.

"Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were shot, one of which succumbed to his injuries. Additionally, four officers from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were shot, three of which succumbed to their injuries," CMPD wrote.

Three of the four officers who were killed in the shooting have been identified as Samuel 'Sam' Polche, William 'Alden' Elliot, and Charlotte police officer Joshua Eyer who succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident on Monday as they attempted to serve a warrant.

Polche and Elliot were both officers from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, serving with the US Marshal's office. The identity of the US Marshal who was killed in the attack has not been disclosed.

The US Marshals Service wrote in a statement on Facebook: "Our hearts are heavy tonight for the lives shattered by today's horrific shooting in Charlotte, NC.

"We mourn the loss of our Deputy and two Task Force Officers.

"We are grateful for all the support, and we keep the families and colleagues of all officers involved, in our thoughts."

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities found a woman and a 17-year-old boy inside the home following the three-hour standoff, which involved armored vehicles crashing into the suburban home located in a tree-lined neighborhood and causing damage to doorways and windows.

Several officers also sustained injuries while trying to rescue their fallen colleagues who had been wounded during the confrontation.

"Today is an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement," Jennings said, according to WRAL. "Today we lost some heroes that are out to just simply try to keep our community safe."

Neighbors reported that gunfire continued for several minutes after the initial shooting erupted.

The specific number and types of firearms involved in the incident remained unclear, but Jennings indicated that one of the shooters used a "high-powered rifle" during the exchange of gunfire.

"They lost their lives after they gave us the opportunity to be in safe place," said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, fighting back tears.

"The most I can ask of our community is that we honor and respect them for all the work that they've done, for all the work that we'll do, to make it possible for our city to be safer."