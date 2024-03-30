Adrian Jelks: Georgia Walmart Employee Shoots Dead Teen Girl and Injures Another as Police Desperately Hunt for Suspect

A gunman opened fire at a Fayetteville, Georgia Walmart on Friday night, killing a teenager and leaving a 9-year-old girl injured before fleeing the scene, according to police. The gunman, who is still on the loose is believed to be an employee of the Walmart store and has been identified as Adrian Jelks, 19.

Jelks is wanted for murder and aggravated assault. Officers responded to the alleged shooting at a Walmart in Fayetteville, Georgia, located around 22 miles south of Atlanta, at around 10 p.m. on Friday. According to information shared by the police on Facebook, two victims were immediately transported to nearby hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries.

Killed and On the Run

Antavius Holton, a 19-year-old resident of Riverdale, succumbed to his injuries and died. However, the 9-year-old girl is expected to survive. Fayetteville Chief of Police Scott Gray later said that officers arrived at the scene within a minute of the shooting taking place.

"The pavilion, this is a place where we usually have a very large presence both part-time job and on duty officers, the suspect fled the scene within ten seconds from when the shooting occurred," Gray said, according to local Fox affiliate WAGA-TV.

He said that the department was able to identify Jelks, the suspected shooter, through video footage and information provided by Walmart employees.

Police have claimed that Jelks was working at the Walmart during the time of the shooting.

Cops have said that they do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence. However, they have indicated that the 9-year-old girl was an "innocent bystander" in the incident.

"The juvenile victim at this time we believe was an innocent bystander and was just hit by a stray bullet being fired by the suspect," Gray said.

Motive Unclear

Walmart has confirmed that it is cooperating with law enforcement to help in the investigation. "We're heartbroken by what happened in our Fayetteville store Friday night and extend our sympathies to the loved ones of those involved," a spokesperson told The U.S. Sun.

"We are working with law enforcement to assist them in any way we can as they investigate."

Police have released an image of Jelks, showing him wearing a blue Walmart vest. They continue to search for Jelks and have warned the public that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Jelks is currently wanted on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

On Saturday, the Fayetteville Police Department announced that Sandra Romero-Nunez, aged 19, had been arrested on warrants for Party to a Crime for the offenses of Murder and Aggravated Assault.