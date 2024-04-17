Iran Threatens to Fire Weapons It Has 'Never Used Before' If Israel Retaliates as It Readies to Acquire Military Support from Russia

Iran is reportedly acquiring a terrifying arsenal from Russia, which includes anti-aircraft launchers and fighter jets and is threatening to fire never before used weapons in "a severe, extensive and painful response" to the "slightest action" by Israel. This comes as Israel on Monday said it is readying for an attack on Iran.

On Monday, Abolfazl Amouei, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, said in an interview with a local news station that the Islamic Republic is prepared to confront any Israeli aggression and retaliate accordingly. "We are ready to use weapons that we have not used before," the official told Al-Mayadeen News, according to the Economic Times.

Iran Issues Major Threat

"We have plans for all scenarios, and we call on the Zionists to act rationally," the official added. In a separate statement, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned Israel that any form of action, no matter how minor, would result in a severe, extensive, and painful response from Iran.

"The blind support of some Western countries to the Zionist regime is the cause of tension in the region," he claimed, according to the Daily Express.

"We will respond in a massive, broad and painful manner to the slightest action targeting Iranian interests."

The recent threats follow years of concern within the international community regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities.

According to a Daily Mail report, the Islamic Republic possesses numerous nuclear research facilities, two uranium mines, a research reactor, and three uranium enrichment plants.

In November 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency revealed that Tehran's uranium stockpile exceeded the limit agreed upon under the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal by more than 20 times.

By December, the United Nations agency issued a warning that Iran had enriched uranium to levels reaching up to 60 percent purity, nearing the threshold of weapons-grade material.

It also said that Iran possessed enough enriched uranium to potentially construct three atomic bombs.

Iran's Secret Weapon

According to a report by the National Union for Democracy in Iran earlier this month, the country's enriched uranium stockpile, combined with its centrifuge capacity, could potentially facilitate the production of seven nuclear weapons within a single month.

Iran is also reportedly getting weaponry from Russia, including anti-aircraft launchers and drones, as reported by the Washington Post.

Russia has pledged to provide Iran with air defense technology, advanced fighter jets, and technical assistance for its spy satellites.

According to reports, additional agreements between Iran and Russia may involve initiatives to modernize Iran's air force, which currently comprises refurbished Soviet and US jets dating back to before 1979.

There are also efforts to enhance Iran's supply of spy satellites and assist in the development of additional rockets. Tehran officials are particularly interested in acquiring Russia's anti-aircraft launchers, which military analysts believe are capable of targeting stealth fighter jets operated by the US and Israel.

In return, Iran has pledged to support Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The United Nations has issued warnings to both Israel and Iran against retaliatory actions.

However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday that Israel feels compelled to retaliate against Iran for launching numerous missiles and suicide drones into Israeli airspace.

According to reports from Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, Gallant stated that Israel has "no choice" but to respond to such provocations from Iran.

None of the drones or cruise missiles managed to hit Israel, and only a small number of ballistic missiles were successful, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.