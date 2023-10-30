Who Was Talat Jehan Khan? Pakistani-American Pediatrician Stabbed to Death While Sitting on Picnic Table in Texas

A Pakistani-American pediatrician was fatally stabbed in her Conroe apartment in Texas on Saturday afternoon. Police have charged a man they believe to have killed her. Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, a 52-year-old mother of two, was sitting with her dog in Conroe when she was attacked and stabbed multiple times by Miles Joseph Fridrich, police said, according to reports.

As per Khan's family, she relocated to the Alys Apartments on Mansion View Drive in July with her 14-year-old daughter and was working at Texas Children's Pediatrics in Conroe, according to ABC13. The motive behind the fatal stabbing is still not clear and police have launched an investigation into the case.

Fatally Stabbed

Khan was stabbed multiple times on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. in the communal area of her apartment complex, Alys Apartments. Law enforcement authorities suspect 24-year-old Miles Joseph Fridrich was behind the heinous crime.

"She's a Muslim, strong in her faith, those are identifiable traits about her. She's extremely loving, kind. She was my aunt ... the best aunt."

The motive for the stabbing was not immediately clear following Fridrich's arrest. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Houston released a statement mentioning they are "closely monitoring" the investigation.

"We are unsure at this moment if this was a hate crime, however given the tragic circumstances, we are paying very close attention to the investigation," the organization said in a statement.

"We will continue to monitor the situation while we launch our own investigation and continue established dialogue with law enforcement."

Fridrich, 24, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder. He killed Khan and then fled the scene on foot. He was later arrested after witnesses to the crime provided law enforcement with a description of the alleged perpetrator.

Community Devastated

According to a witness who spoke to KHOU, the suspect in the attack appeared suddenly and unexpectedly during the shocking incident. "I was outside and I heard a woman out there, and I heard that she was screaming," the witness told the station. "She was sitting at the picnic table."

Wajahat Nyaz told KPRC that his slain sister had relocated from Seattle in July to enjoy the climate in the area.

"She liked to see the sun and warm weather, so that was one of the main reasons why she moved here," he said.

Khan is survived by her 14-year-old daughter and 23-year-old son. "Her kids and her kids she looked after as a pediatrician were her entire life," Nyaz also said. "Everything in her life revolved around those two things."

The family shared with the station that they don't think Khan and Fridrich were acquainted before the killing.

According to KPRC, Fridrich had previous drug and weapon charges in Conroe that were ultimately resolved or dismissed.

The mosque in Texas attended by Khan extended its condolences to the family and urged its members to stay alert and mindful of their surroundings.