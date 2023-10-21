US Conducts Nuke Test In Nevada After Russia Revoked Ban on Atomic Weapon Testing

The United States conducted a high-explosive experiment at a nuclear test site in Nevada In a response to Russia's recent decision to lift a ban on atomic-weapons testing. Moscow's move was aimed at putting itself on equal footing with the United States in terms of nuclear testing capabilities.

The experiment took place on Wednesday and utilized chemicals and radioisotopes to "validate new predictive explosion models." These models are designed to enhance the detection of atomic blasts in other countries, as reported by Bloomberg, citing the Department of Energy.

Corey Hinderstein, Deputy Administrator for Defence Nuclear Non-proliferation at the National Nuclear Security Administration, emphasized the significance of these experiments in a statement, saying, "These experiments advance our efforts to develop new technology in support of U.S. nuclear non-proliferation goals. They will help reduce global nuclear threats by improving the detection of underground nuclear explosive tests."

The timing of the test is notable, as it coincided with Russia's announcement of its intention to revoke the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. This decision will soon be considered by the Russian upper house, the Federation Council, and it has received support from lawmakers in the Federation Council.

The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, adopted in 1996, seeks to ban all nuclear explosions worldwide, although it has not been fully ratified by various nations, including China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran, and Egypt.

The need for greater transparency is a concern for American officials. While both the U.S. and Russia refrain from testing warheads, they conduct sub-critical experiments, which involve verifying weapon designs without the necessary amount of atomic material to sustain a chain reaction, according to the Bloomberg report.

There are widespread fears that Russia might resume nuclear tests in an attempt to deter Western support for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has mentioned that experts have discussed the necessity of conducting nuclear tests, but he has not yet formed a definitive opinion on the matter.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has reassured that Moscow will continue to respect the ban and will only resume nuclear tests if Washington takes such action first. The situation remains tense as both nations navigate the delicate balance of nuclear testing and disarmament agreements.