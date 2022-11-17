Who Was Shanquella Robinson? North Carolina Woman Found Dead During Mexico Trip Is Seen Being Brutally Beaten by Friend Moments Before Death [WATCH]

A shocking video has emerged of a naked North Carolina woman being brutally beaten by an unidentified woman in a room in a Mexico villa before she was found dead, while her friends claimed she died of alcohol poisoning. Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte, North Carolina for a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico. A day later, on October 28, she was found dead.

However, Shanquella's death certificate reveals gory details about her death, with no signs of alcohol poisoning. Shanquella's mother Salamondra Robinson took to the public for answers after she received conflicting reports about what led to her daughter's death at a villa more than 2,500 miles in Cabo, Mexico.

Chilling Last Video

Shanquella's parents have contacted the FBI and Mexican authorities and paid to bring her body back to the U.S. The video captures the gruesome moment Shanquella was attacked while she was naked in a bedroom. The woman, who is believed to be Shanquella's friend, is seen brutally beating her, till she falls to the ground.

At one point, the man who was filming the video can be heard taunting Shanquella 'can you at least fight back?'

Shanquella says "No" when the attacker delivers a brutal punch and knocks Shanquella to the floor next to the bed as she tries to flee from her. After that, the woman kicks and punches her in the head.

The woman then yells at Shanquella to stand up and says "get up, I'm tired of the ****."

Shanquella took a flight from Charlotte to Cabo on October 28 where she and her friends leased a villa to celebrate a friend's birthday.

Her mother last spoke to her shortly after she sat down for a lunch with her friends, according to Salamondra, who spoke to Fox affiliate WJZY. They planned to speak the following day, but Shanquella's friend called her instead to inform her that her daughter was ill and they were waiting for a doctor to show up.

Mysterious Death

Hours later Shanquella was dead. Later, her mother received a distressing phone call from a friend of Shanquella's informing her that the young woman had died from food poisoning.

"They said she wasn't feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning," Salamondra said. "They couldn't get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories."

"No one told the same story, so I never believed them anyway," Salomondra said.

According to a spokesman for Villa Linda 32, the lodging where the party was staying, who spoke to WJZY, the concierge summoned a doctor, who attempted to revive Shanquella. She was apparently battered for roughly 15 minutes before she was pronounced dead at 3 o'clock local time.

Salamondra was able to obtain a copy of the autopsy report and saw that Shanquella's neck was fractured. According to WJZY, the portion of the death certificate that would have revealed if Shanquella had been drunk only stated that she "was found unconscious in her living room."

Authorities can also indicate on the certificate whether the death was a result of violence or an accident. They checked the box that said "yes," but they did not select "accidental" or "violent."

Shanquella's friend left her body in Mexico and went back to the United States. The cost to ship her remains back to Charlotte was $6,000 for her family.

"All I've been doing is just crying trying to figure out what happened," her father Bernard Robinson said. "I can't even be a grandfather, can't even walk her down the aisle, she's gone."

Representatives of the US Department of State in Mexico have declined to comment on the alleged wrongdoing. "We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time," U.S. Department of State officials told WBTV in a statement.

Shanquella's remains arrived in Charlotte on Nov. 10 and her funeral service was held over the weekend but the death certificate doesn't mention anywhere that she died from alcohol poisoning.